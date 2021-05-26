newsbreak-logo
ARCH® Cutting Tools Makes Full KEO® and Ultra-Dex™ Portfolios Available Through MachiningCloud

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. ARCH® Cutting Tools today announced the availability of the company’s complete portfolio of its trusted KEO® solid round brand and its full indexable portfolio under the Ultra-Dex™ brand through MachiningCloud. MachiningCloud is an independent provider of product data content from the world’s leading...

