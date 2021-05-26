newsbreak-logo
Huntsville, AL

Cavalry Center to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Housing Authority (HHA) and Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. (CNAHSI) are teaming up to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, May 27. The clinic will be held at the Cavalry Center, located at 2901 Fairbanks Street NW in Huntsville, from 9 a.m....

Covid 19 Vaccine, North Alabama, Public Housing, Community Health Services, Public Services, Cavalry Center, Vaccination Clinic, Hard To Reach Communities
