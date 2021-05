The Georgia Tech Baseball team took the season series from the georgia bulldwags last night. The game lasted 14 innings until Justyn-Henry Malloy closed the game out with a sacrifice fly. Tech was down 2-1 early, and stayed in that position for a few innings. The Jackets responded to georgia’s three-run seventh inning with a three-run seventh of their own, tying the game. Extras went on for a very long time, as both teams got runners on base but could never convert. It wasn’t Tech’s best performance going into a crucial ACC series this weekend against UNC, but a sweep over georgia is always something to love.