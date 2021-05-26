Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Video falsely claims Moderna Covid-19 vaccine contains unsafe ingredient

By AFP USA
afp.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. An online video says the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine contains a cancer-causing ingredient that is not fit for human use. But the warning in the data sheet used to “prove” the claim is about chloroform, a toxic compound that regulators do not list as being in the vaccine.

factcheck.afp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Toxic Substances#Toxic Effects#Chemicals#Cancer Cells#Product Safety#Tiktok#A Safety Data Sheet#Cayman Chemical Sm 102#American#Canadian#Afp#Niosh#Michigan State University#York University#The Safety Data Sheet#Msds#Echa#Chemical Substances#Dangerous Components
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Cancer
Related
Medical & BiotechWrcbtv.com

Moderna files for full U.S. approval of Covid-19 vaccine

Moderna on Tuesday filed for full U.S. approval of its Covid-19 vaccine, which is currently only authorized for emergency use in the country, becoming the second drugmaker to seek a broader regulatory nod. The development comes weeks after rival Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech sought full approval for their...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna is gearing up to halve the dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday, so that it can also be used to combat variants and inoculate children. It has agreed a deal with Swiss-based drugmaker Lonza (LONN.S) which said a new drug substance production line in Geleen, Netherlands, will have capacity to make ingredients for up to 300 million doses annually at 50 micrograms per dose.
Medical & Biotechsmarteranalyst.com

Moderna Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Production Agreement with Lonza

Biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has inked an additional drug substance manufacturing agreement with Lonza. Per the terms of the agreement, a new production line will be set up at Lonza’s Geleen facility in the Netherlands, which will supply 300 million doses of Moderna’s booster variant vaccine candidate which is yet to receive approval.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study reports on the immunogenicity of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 variants

In the three months since Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, more than 10 million Americans have received the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The single-shot viral vector vaccine -- developed in collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) immunologist Dan Barouch, MD, PhD -- was authorized for use based on clinical trial data showing strong clinical efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States, Latin America and South Africa.
Kidsfoxwilmington.com

Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine authorization for teens

Moderna announced on Thursday that it had requested the FDA grant emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents. Currently, the two-dose vaccine is authorized for use in the U.S. for those 18 years and older. “We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use...
Public Healthafp.com

Health authorities refute false claims about Covid-19 death reporting

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Multiple Facebook posts claim that anyone who dies within 20 days of testing positive for Covid-19 -- whatever the actual cause of death -- will be counted as a coronavirus fatality. The posts also claim that if people die within 24 hours of being vaccinated, the vaccine is not listed as a cause of death. Both claims are false: neither US nor Australian Covid-19 fatality reporting guidelines contain any such criteria; US health authorities told AFP Covid-19 is only listed on a death certificate if it "caused or contributed" to the death; deaths occuring within 24 hours of vaccination are not excluded from Covid-19 fatality reporting, Australia's drug regulator said.
Public HealthWashington Examiner

Doctor falsely told Ohio Legislature that COVID-19 vaccine 'magnetized' recipients

A doctor provided unusual testimony to the Ohio state Legislature regarding the coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine leaves people “magnetized," said Sherri Tenpenny, who practices medicine at the Cleveland-based Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center. She provided her testimony at a hearing in front of the Ohio House on Tuesday. “I’m sure you’ve...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Public Healthfirstwordpharma.com

Moderna files FDA request for COVID-19 vaccine use in adolescents

Moderna said Thursday that it has applied to the FDA asking that the emergency-use authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine mRNA-1273 be expanded to include adolescents ages 12 to less than 18 years. The two-dose mRNA vaccine was first granted an EUA in December for use in adults, with the company recently announcing that it started the process of seeking full approval via a rolling submission to the FDA.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC to hold ’emergency meeting” after hundreds suffered rare heart inflammation following Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that that it will convene an “emergency meeting” of its advisers on June 18th to discuss rare but higher-than-expected reports of heart inflammation following doses of the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, according to news first reported by CBC News.
Diseases & Treatmentschildrenshealthdefense.org

CDC Admits Teens Vaccinated With Pfizer or Moderna at Higher Risk of Heart Inflammation

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. As CNN reported Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) advisory committee now acknowledges a higher-than-expected number of cases of heart inflammation among 16- to 24-year-olds who recently received a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.
Pharmaceuticalshippocraticpost.com

MCRI’s BCG vaccine trial for COVID-19

MCRI’s BCG vaccine trial joins global race to better understand COVID-19 variants. • An Australian-led study will investigate whether it’s possible to predict who remains susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 variants despite previously having COVID-19 or a COVID-19-specific vaccine;. • The study will explore the immune response to COVID-19-specific vaccines in Brazilian...