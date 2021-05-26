newsbreak-logo
Rutherford County, TN

Rutherford County Narrows List of 9 Recycling Contract Proposals Down to 4 Possibilities

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe local government continues to look for new ways to deal with trash, in an effort to curb the use of the landfill located in the Walterhill area. A total of nine companies turned in proposals on how they would handle garbage generated in Rutherford County in hopes of contracting services with the government. County Mayor Bill Ketron told WGNS NEWS that they have narrowed the nine proposals down to four viable options. Ketron suggested he was most impressed with Pratt Recycling out of Conyers, Georgia...

