Town Crier: Family Stuff
Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs through Labor Day, September 6, 2021. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit www.arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.trib.com