Casper, WY

Town Crier: Family Stuff

By Sally Ann Shurmur
Star-Tribune
 3 days ago

Fort Caspar Museum is proud to be a Blue Star Museum again this summer. We join over 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to active duty military personnel and their families in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program runs through Labor Day, September 6, 2021. To find other Blue Star Museums around the country, visit www.arts.gov_national-initiatives_blue-star-2Dmuseums.

Related
Natrona County, WYStar-Tribune

Jorgensen to receive UW literacy award

Philanthropist and retired banker John Jorgensen will receive the 2020 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award on Tuesday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum at the conclusion of the Wyoming Reads literacy celebration for first graders at approximately 1:30 p.m. A reception sponsored by the Natrona County Library Foundation will follow the awards presentation.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

French television crew shoot history features in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River this week shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County – the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Another “STUDY” Lies About Wyoming

Here we go again. Some writer at some website needed to fill his quota for the day so he decided to write an article on The Rudest City In Every State. This time it's the website called Earn/Spend/Live. For Wyoming, he picked Cheyenne. He only wrote two sentences: "Cheyenne is...
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Casper to see ~$9.12M boost under American Rescue Plan; Natrona ~$15.5M

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is expected to receive $9,115,340 in support under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the National League of Cities. Natrona County can expect to receive about $15,511,480, according to the National Association of Counties. That funding is separate from the ~$1 billion...
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Town Crier: Monday's Highlights

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m, 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 7 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Douglas: 7:30 p.m., 628 E. Richards (upstairs in back). Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott....
Laramie County, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie County team ropers place in Casper

CHEYENNE – Two sets of Laramie County team ropers placed in the top 5 during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Casper. Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran stopped the clock in 6.88 seconds to take third Sunday. They are fifth in the season standings.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Wyoming neighbors: Obituaries for May 16

Read through the obituaries published today in Casper Star-Tribune. CASPER—Frank Kellch, 88, died on May 13, 2021 due to natural causes. Frank was born September 13, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Gustav Leop…
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Are Wyoming land swaps always good for the public?

‘Can we stop the process?” a voice rang out in a room in the Tongue River Community Center as Cyrus Western, a Wyoming state representative in Sheridan County, was bombarded with questions from concerned residents about a “land swap” proposed by Columbus Peak Ranch. The exchange involves 560 acres of state trust land that serves as range for a large elk herd, mule deer and other wildlife near the face of the Big Horns to be received by Columbus Peak Ranch in exchange for 628 acres of rangeland 2.5 miles east of Dayton and $410,950.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Restoring the ancients: Native Wyoming fish reclaim some waters

Wyoming’s Powder, Bighorn and North Platte rivers serve as headwaters of the Missouri River. They begin as trickles in the mountains and rush down into bottomlands as they gain volume. Once, all three ran full with a buffet of warm- and cool-water fish, from the prehistoric, armor-plated shovelnose sturgeon to the shimmery goldeye.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming plans annual conference on Sept. 10-11

CASPER — Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming will host their annual conference on Sept. 10-11 at the Clarion in Casper. Larry Bentley, Ellie Cushman and Taylor Haynes will host the Friday morning forum. Friday afternoon, Bill Bullard and Karina Jones will speak on behalf of R-Calf regarding several national events that affect ranchers in Wyoming.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

‘COVID-19 in Wyoming’ website launching featuring collected media of pandemic era

CASPER, Wyo — A new website collects the stories and experiences unique to Wyoming during the time of the the COVID-19 pandemic. According to University of Wyoming release Saturday, the “COVID-19 in Wyoming” website features photos, interviews, crafts, ads, and other media shared with the Wyoming State Archives, Wyoming State Museum and the UWs American Heritage Center (AHC).
Wyoming StatePosted by
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Brewers Festival’s Breweries So Far

Somehow I allowed information pertaining to the Wyoming Brewers Festival to pass me by. Not intentionally of course, but I'm a little disappointed in myself for not know when this was announced. I just wanted to be able to pass the information along to you when it was hot off the presses, ya know?
Magnolia, ARsaumag.edu

Mulerider Rodeo sending three students to College National Finals next month in Casper, Wyo.

The Mulerider Rodeo Team again earned success despite a challenging pandemic year, with three students qualifying for the College National Finals Rodeo to be held this June in Casper, Wyoming. Strand Barricklow, Latham Dickson, and Harley Lynn will represent SAU in its 15th consecutive year of qualifying for the College National Finals. Coach Rusty Hayes thanked the University for its support of the team during a challenging year.
Wyoming StatePosted by
K2 Radio

Natrona County and Wyoming Receiving COVID Relief Money

In a press release put out by Governor Mark Gordon, his office has identified a few areas on which the federal dollars will be spent that have been awarded to the state under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). Wyoming...
Wyoming StateNew Haven Register

Lack of quorum stalls Wyoming tribe medical marijuana vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Medical marijuana won't be allowed on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation just yet after not enough people were present to vote on the proposal. The Eastern Shoshone General Council lacked a quorum of 75 people to decide the issue Saturday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. The council plans...