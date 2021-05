On May 13, 2011 — ten years ago! — Smallville aired its series finale, the long-awaited culmination of a journey that took Clark Kent (Tom Welling) from farm boy to Superman. For ten seasons, the show employed a “no tights, no flights” philosophy that series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (and series-ending showrunners Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson) took very seriously – often to fans’ frustration. But in “Finale,” Clark at last embraces his Kryptonian destiny, dons the red and blue suit (borrowed from Brandon Routh in Superman Returns!) and flies up, up and away. Do we actually get to see much of his flight or his tights? No! Is it still thrilling? Yes! And it all starts with this scene: