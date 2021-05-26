newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

“Shadow Wins”: How ICE Avoids Judicial Accountability by Quietly Releasing Immigrants Who Challenge Being Detained

epbusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. A new study from Louisiana shows that immigrants who challenge their detention in court are much less likely to prevail before judges than to quietly get released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while their cases are pending.

www.epbusinessjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Benoit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Immigration Enforcement#Immigration Detention#Criminal Justice#Propublica#The Big Story#Ice#The Supreme Court#The Department Of Justice#Judicial#Immigrants#Formal Rulings#Federal Court Precedent#Federal Court Challenges#Individual Detainees#Indefinite Detention#Federal Judges#Government Officials#Prolonged Detention#Louisiana Detainees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Video+Story: El Pasoans rally for protection of immigrants, abolition of ICE

The friction between longtime immigration advocates and the current administration keeps building, with some El Paso community members joining the ongoing fight for protections for immigrants and hopes for immigration reform. As criticism mounts against the current administration, young activists keep pushing at a local, state and national level to...
Immigrationjacksonprogress-argus.com

ACLU urges Biden administration to offer Covid-19 vaccine to detained immigrants

The American Civil Liberties Union is urging the Biden administration to provide Covid-19 vaccine access to immigrants in detention, citing the rapid spread of coronavirus in congregate settings, according to a letter sent to the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by CNN. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Florida StateSouthern Poverty Law Center

SPLC: Florida’s Failed Challenge to ICE Guidance Is State’s Latest Effort to Demonize Immigrants

MIAMI – A federal judge in the Middle District of Florida on Thursday denied the state of Florida’s request for a preliminary injunction to block the Biden administration's interim Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) guidance that shifts enforcement focus to non-citizens who pose a risk to national security, border security, or public safety.
Immigrationamericasvoice.org

OFFICE HOURS: Immigrant Advocates on Progress and Challenges

A recording of the call can be found here. Washington, DC – On Friday May 21st, immigrant advocates gathered for an “Office Hours” press conference to wrap up key developments on immigration from the week and to preview what’s coming down the road. Topics discussed included:. Biden administration announcement that...
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Biden administration orders halt to detaining immigrants in South Georgia jail

ATLANTA - The Biden administration has ordered the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla and a second county jail in Massachusetts to stop housing immigrant detainees, The Washington Post reported Thursday. An order signed by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is part of a broader review of...
Georgia StateBakersfield Californian

ICE cuts ties to Georgia immigrant detention facility

ATLANTA — The Biden administration on Thursday severed ties to a southwest Georgia detention center under scrutiny after dozens of detainees accused the staff doctor there of inhumane treatment. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to terminate its contracts with the Irwin County...
ImmigrationWashington Post

ICE to stop detaining immigrants at two county jails under federal investigation

The Biden administration has decided to stop detaining immigrants in a pair of county jails facing federal probes in Georgia and Massachusetts, calling the decision an “important first step” in a broader review of the nation’s sprawling network of immigration jails. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday ordered U.S. Immigration...
Immigrationcapitalhillnews.com

Media hide the ugly realities of illegal immigration

The following story is brought to you courtesy of American Thinker. Click the link to visit their page and see more stories. For all its claims to being public spirited, the press is doing a remarkably execrable job of reporting the more relevant realities about illegal immigration, now that the U.S. border is open and a surge has followed.
Immigrationthepetitionsite.com

Demand ICE release Moris!

Moris Martinez is a Hoosier immigrant from the Logansport area who has been unjustly detained in ICE custody for 9 months. Moris has lived in the US for 29 years after arriving at the age of 9. He has lived in Indiana for over 20 years. He was the first person in his family to graduate from high school and one of the first Latinx individuals to graduate from Delphi Community High School in 1999. When his father passed away when he was in his twenties, he became the person that his mother, Maria, and his siblings turned to. Now, he loves being an uncle to his nieces and nephews! He desperately wants to see his mother and be reunited with his whole family.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

States sue over Biden's limits on criminals to be deported

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Biden administration to ensure that incarcerated aliens who are subject to deportation charges or deportation orders are transferred to ICE’s custody when they finish their sentences. That process is accomplished by sending immigration detainers (Form I-247) to the prison or jail that is incarcerating...
Congress & Courtsjonathanturley.org

As The Supreme Court Prepares For Major Rulings, Sen. Blumenthal Issues Warning To Conservative Supreme Court Justices Of “Seismic” Changes If They Rule The Wrong Way

“It will inevitably fuel and drive an effort to expand the Supreme Court if this activist majority betrays fundamental constitutional principles. It’s already driving that movement. Chipping away at Roe v. Wade will precipitate a seismic movement to reform the Supreme Court. It may not be expanding the Supreme Court, it may be making changes to its jurisdiction, or requiring a certain numbers of votes to strike down certain past precedents.”
Montana StateIdaho State Journal

Judge temporarily blocks new Montana campus carry law

A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Friday put the brakes on a new law allowing concealed carrying of firearms on public college campuses in Montana. The temporary restraining order, issued by Judge Mike McMahon, applies to House Bill 102, which would have gone into effect on June 1. The Montana Board of Regents filed a challenge seeking to block the new law on Thursday.
Educationnewslivetv.com

SC adjourns to June 3 hearing in cancellation of CBSE, ICSE Class XII exams

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII examinations after Central government sought time till Thursday. The Central government told...