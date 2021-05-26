“Shadow Wins”: How ICE Avoids Judicial Accountability by Quietly Releasing Immigrants Who Challenge Being Detained

Moris Martinez is a Hoosier immigrant from the Logansport area who has been unjustly detained in ICE custody for 9 months. Moris has lived in the US for 29 years after arriving at the age of 9. He has lived in Indiana for over 20 years. He was the first person in his family to graduate from high school and one of the first Latinx individuals to graduate from Delphi Community High School in 1999. When his father passed away when he was in his twenties, he became the person that his mother, Maria, and his siblings turned to. Now, he loves being an uncle to his nieces and nephews! He desperately wants to see his mother and be reunited with his whole family.