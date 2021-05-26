Given is Getting a New Original Anime Disc AND a Live Action Adaptation

The Rising of the Shield Hero has gathered its cast of characters together for a special live-action poster! The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of Kadokawa's biggest Isekai anime debuts in recent years, and the first season of the series was received so well that the franchise has since expanded into all sorts of new projects. Not only was the anime quickly confirmed for both a second and third season production, but The Rising of the Shield Hero's characters popped up in the second season of Isekai Quartet, and soon there will be a new stage play coming to Japan.