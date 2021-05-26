Given is Getting a New Original Anime Disc AND a Live Action Adaptation
Great news for fans of BL manga-turned-anime Given: we are not only getting a brand-new, original anime disc, we are also getting a Given live action adaptation!. Announced yesterday on the anime's official website and Twitter account, the Given live action adaptation will consist of six episodes, debuting July 17 on Fuji TV On Demand (FOD), Fuji TV's online streaming service. The live action stars Jin Suzuki as Ritsuka Uenoyama, singer Sanari as Mafuyu Satō, Kai Inowaki as Akihiko Kaji, and Shuntarō Yanagi as Haruki Nakayama. I'm unclear about which part of the manga will be covered in the live action, but it will presumably follow the timeline of the original anime, which adapted chapters 1-11.