newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Given is Getting a New Original Anime Disc AND a Live Action Adaptation

By Jamie Sugah
thegeekiary.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news for fans of BL manga-turned-anime Given: we are not only getting a brand-new, original anime disc, we are also getting a Given live action adaptation!. Announced yesterday on the anime’s official website and Twitter account, the Given live action adaptation will consist of six episodes, debuting July 17 on Fuji TV On Demand (FOD), Fuji TV’s online streaming service. The live action stars Jin Suzuki as Ritsuka Uenoyama, singer Sanari as Mafuyu Satō, Kai Inowaki as Akihiko Kaji, and Shuntarō Yanagi as Haruki Nakayama. I’m unclear about which part of the manga will be covered in the live action, but it will presumably follow the timeline of the original anime, which adapted chapters 1-11.

thegeekiary.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Action#Dvd#Manga#Film Adaptation#Original Stars#Movie Stars#Episodes#Fuji Tv#Uragawa#Crunchyroll#Oad#Feature#Limited Edition#Streaming#Stills#Extras#Scenes#Bl Manga Turned Anime#Fod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
News Break
Twitter
Related
ComicsSiliconera

Aniplex Releases New PV For Fate/Grand Order: Solomon Movie

Aniplex has released a new key visual and PV for the upcoming anime movie Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity – Grand Temple of Time: Solomon. The movie’s events will be based on the final act from Part 1 of Fate/Grand Order’s main story. This obviously means that for people who have not played it yet, the movie will be nothing but spoilers. It will appear in Japanese theaters on July 30, 2021.
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Toei Animation to Release Second ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie

Toei Animation, a leading Japanese animation house with a seven-decade history, has announced the release of a new “Dragon Ball Super” movie in 2022. Based on a comic by Toriyama Akira that debuted in the “Weekly Shonen Jump” magazine in 1984 and has sold 260 million paperback copies worldwide, the “Dragon Ball” franchise has long been a money spinner for Toei, with TV anime, films, games and merchandise in the mix.
ComicsAnime News Network

Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Anime Casts Ryūnosuke Watanuki, Ryohei Kimura

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Itsumo Togashi's Aoi Hane Mitsuketa! Sagashitemiyō Mijika na Tori-tachi (We Found a Blue Feather! Let's Seek Out Nearby Birds) picture book revealed two new cast members for the anime on Monday. Ryūnosuke Watanuki will play Fukurō (Owl, first image below), while Ryohei Kimura will play Ooruri (Blue-and-White Flycatcher, second image).
ComicsThe Beat

Dark Horse announces a new AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER live-read with voice actors & comic creators

In lieu of live events due the pandemic, Dark Horse has had great success in the past year with live readings of its comics, particularly from the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Though it’s been a while since the last reading with The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars back in September, fans will be delighted to know that Dark Horse has announced a live reading of the Toph Beifong’s Metalbending Academy graphic novel, which will feature voice actors from the series, as well as the creative team behind the book.
ComicsSiliconera

The World Ends with You Anime Introduces a Promising Show

My knowledge of The World Ends With You begins and ends with knowing that it’s a popular series people were excited to see would become an anime. Going into a show (or even game) with so little information always leaves me a bit apprehensive. Is the hype worth it? Am I going to be the one person to rain on everyone’s TWEWY parade? It’s a lot of pressure for just three episodes of an anime. But I did it. I watched the premiere episodes of TWEWY The Animation, and I can confidently say I had an interesting time with the anime.
ComicsAnime News Network

Kakushigoto Compilation Anime Film Teases Hime's Mother in Trailer

The official website for the the television anime of Kōji Kumeta's Kakushigoto manga revealed on Friday the full trailer, a new key visual, and the theme songs for the theatrical compilation film Kakushigoto: Himegoto wa Nan Desu ka (What is a Secret?). The trailer teases glimpses of Hime's mother, not seen in the earlier television anime series.
ComicsAnime News Network

Scarlet Nexus Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Main Staff, July 1 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals more of the voice cast, the main staff, and the July 1 premiere for the anime. Funimation is streaming an English-subtitled version of the video.
ComicsAnime News Network

Radiation House Manga Gets 2nd Live-Action Series

1st season of live-action adaptation of medical drama manga premiered April 2019. The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use radiographs and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.
ComicsAnime News Network

To Your Eternity Anime Adds 4 Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yoshitoki Ōima's To Your Eternity (Fumetsu no Anata e) manga revealed four new cast members for the anime on Monday. Ryoko Shiraishi voices Gugu (both upper left in image above), a masked boy who encounters Fushi. Manaka Iwami voices Rean (upper right), a girl from Takunaha. Atsushi Abe voices Shin (lower left), Gugu's older brother. Kentarō Tone voices Booze Man (lower right).
ComicsComicBook

No, Berserk Isn't Getting a Netflix Adaptation

A rumor has been circulating on social media, with many fans believing that Berserk, the dark franchise created by Kentaro Miura, will be receiving a movie on the streaming service of Netflix, and while we hate to be the bearers of bad news, this latest report is one hundred percent false. While fans of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the Band of the Hawk have been waiting to see the anime franchise return to the world of the small screen, they'll definitely have to wait a bit longer to see the Black Swordsman pick up the Dragon Slayer once again.
Comicsmyq105.com

What Games Deserve A Netflix Anime Adaptation?

On today’s Checkpoint Daily, a player has managed to beat Grand Theft Auto 5 without getting hit, and we’re in awe! Also, Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has a release date. Lastly, with rumors abound of an FF7 anime on Netflix, what other series deserve an Castlevania-esque success story on Netflix? This is Checkpoint Daily.
ComicsComicBook

The Rising of the Shield Hero Cast Gathers in New Live-Action Poster

The Rising of the Shield Hero has gathered its cast of characters together for a special live-action poster! The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of Kadokawa's biggest Isekai anime debuts in recent years, and the first season of the series was received so well that the franchise has since expanded into all sorts of new projects. Not only was the anime quickly confirmed for both a second and third season production, but The Rising of the Shield Hero's characters popped up in the second season of Isekai Quartet, and soon there will be a new stage play coming to Japan.
ComicsComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Honors Elsie's Anime Debut With New Edens Zero Sketch

Fairy Tail's creator is honoring Elsie Crimson's official Edens Zero anime debut with a cool new sketch! Edens Zero officially made its anime debut as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while fans outside of Japan have yet to be able to see this new series for themselves, fans in Japan have been able to enjoy the little nods Mashima slipped into his new series. There are several allusions to Fairy Tail, and while the two series aren't officially connected in any real narrative capacity, some of the characters have crossed over in unexpected ways.
ComicsAnime News Network

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Anime Casts Ryō Yoshizawa as Original Character

Yoshizawa plays Rody Soul who works with Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki in mission. The official website for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission, the third anime film in the franchise, revealed on Tuesday that Ryō Yoshizawa will join the film's cast as the original character Rody Soul (character name romanization not confirmed). Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi designed the character.
ComicsAnime News Network

Banished From The Heroes' Party Anime Reveals Delay From July to October, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Zappon and Yasumo's Banished From The Heroes' Party (Shin no Nakama janai to Yūsha no Party o Oidasareta node, Henkyō de Slow Life Suru Koto ni Shimashita) light novel series revealed on Thursday that the anime's production committee has delayed the anime's premiere date from July to October due to "various circumstances." The site also revealed a new visual and new cast members for the anime.
Comicsanimemojo.com

HOW A REALIST HERO REBUILT THE KINGDOM Anime Adaptation Coming This July

Funimation announced earlier that How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom will be joining their 2021 Summer season anime lineup and they've now released an official trailer!. From studio J.C.STAFF (KonosSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderfol World!, Toradora!), How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom follows Kazuya Souma, as humanities student, as he's transported to a fantasy world where instead of becoming a warrior hero of legend for the Elfrieden Kingdom, he finds himself wanting to systematically, administratively and economically rebuilding the kingdom... from the ground up.
Comicshypebeast.com

Fan Poll Reveals Most Fans Don't Want Any Manga/Anime Live-Action Hollywood Films

According to a recent poll, most fans don’t want to see Hollywood adapt any manga/anime series into live-action films. The poll surveyed one thousand men and women in Japan between the age range of teens to 60s to choose which beloved series they would like made into a feature film in the United States. Despite having classic choices like Naruto and Slam Dunk, along with more recent titles like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, most people simply went with “Nothing/None.” 456 votes went towards revealing that the majority of manga/anime fans don’t want Hollywood to even try their hand at adapting any source material, most likely due to the poor record of live-action films already seen.
Comicsanimemojo.com

CRUNCHYROLL: Brand New Anime Are Getting A Home Video Release Thanks To Sentai

Over the past year, the streaming service Crunchyroll has been releasing quality anime from Japan and through their own creators. Some of these shows include Onyx Equinox, Noblesse, Rent-A-Girlfriend and many more. With the assistance of Sentai, these shows and many more will be available for home video release. The...