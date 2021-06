Sammy Hagar has revealed how he rebuilt his friendship with Eddie Van Halen in the months before the legendary guitarist’s death in October 2020. Relations between the guitarist and Van Halen’s second frontman soured badly in the wake of the quartet’s disastrous 2004 reunion tour, the grim details of which Hagar laid bare in stark terms in his best-selling 2011 autobiography Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock. But following the guitarist’s passing on October 6, 2020, Hagar revealed that he had managed to reconnect with his former friend and that the pair were on civil terms in the months before Van Halen’s death.