Video Games

Full STEAM Ahead

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobbie joins the Daily crew as Norris and Chadd argue over the validity of a possible Steam console from Valve. Also, Chadd explains the new Resident Evil/Dead By Daylight crossover and we talk Pokemon. That and more on today’s Checkpoint Daily.

Video GamesTwinfinite

Gnosia Announced for PC Via Steam

Today Playism and Active Gaming Media announced that the visual novel Gnosia will come to PC via Steam this year. The game, developed by Petit Depotto, was originally released in 2019 on PS Vita and late last year on Nintendo Switch, gathering quite the cult following. You can watch the...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Social Deduction RPG Gnosia Now Headed to Steam

Playism recently announced that they’re bringing one the PC’s recent indie hits, Umurangi Generation, over to the Switch. Not one to play favorites, though, they also announced at the same time that they’ll be bringing one of the Switch’s recent indie hits over to the PC via Steam. That would be Gnosia, a single-player social deduction RPG from developer Petit Depotto, and while it did originally come out for the Vita in Japan in 2019, it didn’t get a worldwide release until earlier this year when it arrived on the Switch and garnered lots of positive reviews. And now, Gnosia is setting its sights on winning over PC gamers as well.
Video GamesGamasutra

Steam sales for 'the other 50%' - a return!

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. [The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & GameDiscoverCo founder Simon...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

SnowRunner Now On Game Pass, Steam and Switch

SnowRunner is now available on sale on Steam and Microsoft Store. The game also debuted on Nintendo Switch and in Game Pass. Additionally, Season 4: New Frontiers has launched. Off-road simulator SnowRunner is entering new markets today. First, the game has finally gone on sale on Steam and Microsoft Store....
Video GamesSiliconera

Gnosia PC Version Will Appear on Steam in 2021

Even more people will have a chance to play Petit Depotto’s Gnosia, as Playism announced a PC port will come to Steam. It will show up in 2021 and cost $24.99. It will also offer English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language options. Gnosia is a game where players are trapped...
Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

‘Maneater’ Headed to Steam, Switch, & Xbox Game Pass

Maneater Expands to New Waters, Coming Soon to Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch on May 25th 2021. Tripwire Interactive Brings World’s First Action-RPG Where You Play as a Shark to All Major Platforms. Developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive announced today that Maneater is expanding its hunting grounds and...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PlayStation Studios Curator page is now live on Steam

The Steam Curator page for PlayStation Studios is now live, with Sony’s page currently showing a total of 41 items though some are hidden. Under the top sellers tab, for example, the four games that are shown include Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. Then 20 pieces of DLC are listed with these being split between Predator: Hunting Grounds and Helldivers.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Lukewarm Reception of Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Steam

Despite the large number of positive reviews from Steam users, the remaster of the Mass Effect series also received a solid portion of criticism. Fans point out Legendary Edition's localization problems and technical flaws. Yesterday marked the reelease of the long awaited remaster of the iconic Mass Effect trilogy, titled...
Video GamesPosted by
HappyGamer

Triversal Is A Gorgeous Puzzler Releasing On Steam This July

Phantom Compass has announced another game from their award-winning studio as the puzzler Triversal is coming to PC. This puzzle experience is designed as a soothing and relaxing game that balances challenge and problem-solving. Designed as a pickup and play title, the game has minimal controls with maximum situational difficulties.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

PlayStation tops the Steam charts

Sony PlayStation's "Days Gone" is currently the top-selling game on PC gaming marketplace Steam, just a day after a release that was unthinkable not long ago. Why it matters: For the last several years, once unbreakable rules about where games appear have snapped, as games from two of the big three console makers now frequently make it to PC and even mobile.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Upcoming Sales and Events on Steam in Detail

We've learned the dates and other details of the upcoming events on Steam. Open World Sale will launch this Thursday, while the Steam Next Festival and Steam Summer Sale are scheduled for June. Valve announced the dates and other details of upcoming sales and events that will take place on...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Kung Fu Jesus arrives on Steam next week

Kung Fu Jesus is almost here. Get an early look at this mind-bending 2.5D brawler before it launches on Steam. Kung Fu Jesus is a story-driven RPG beat ’em up with unlockable combos, special abilities, and three interlocking story paths. It takes players on a journey through the mind of a madman as he deals with his deteriorating mental state.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Mini Motorways is coming to steam in July

Dinosaur Polo Club has traded rails for roads with their follow up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways, which is releasing on Steam on the 20th of July. Previously, Mini Motorways has only been available through Apples’s subscription-based games service, Apple Arcade, where the quaint road builder has seen great acclaim, much like its predecessor.
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to Fix Steam Games Crashing on Startup (Full Guide)

Games on Steam will run on any platform that Steam supports. The games will have their own minimum system requirements which a system must meet. If a system fails to meet the minimum hardware requirements, the game will either not run, or it will run at its lowest possible settings and it may still lag.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Little Nightmares is Free on Steam

If you’re looking for something free to play this weekend, and Company of Heroes 2 isn’t to your taste, you can pick up Tarsier Studios’ horror games Little Nightmares on PC via Steam. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, Little Nightmares, players assume the role of a girl named Six who is trapped in a prison called The Maw. Six’s mission is to escape while avoiding some truly terrifying things that want to harm her.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Gamers Destroy Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey in Reviews on Steam

Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey was not to the liking of players. Reviews on Steam show that the reception of the game is clearly negative. Elite: Dangerous - Odyssey was heralded as an ambitious expansion that would completely change the way we've experienced Frontier Developments' game so far. The DLC was to finally enable us to leave the cockpits of spaceships and set our foot on the surface. Thanks to this we would see the vastness of the universe from a different perspective. Additionally, Odyssey was to introduce many new mechanics, tasks and various other ways to play.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Quantum Break: Steam Edition PC Download free full game for windows

Quantum Break: Steam Edition PC Download free full game for windows. In consequence of a brief instant of obliteration that breaks time itself, two individuals discover they have changed and acquired exceptional capacities. One of them goes through time and never gets going to budge on controlling this force. Different utilizations these new capacities to crush him – and fix time before it tears itself hopelessly separated. Both face overpowering chances and settle on sensational decisions that will decide the state of things to come—activity Game Like Battlefield V And Other Games.