Producer Nick Adams is back with another round of 'Dirty Thirty' for the cast. Luckily this time though, Ana gets to sit this game out. Back in March, producer Nick came up with this game for the cast to play and he called it 'Dirty Thirty'. It's a game where he asks rapid fire trivia questions to a cast member and they have to answer as many as they can in thirty seconds. They've each played the game one time and Ana had a stand alone event because she is terrified of games like this.