Florence, SC

Florence Family YMCA Fins to start swimming soon

By STAFF REPORTS
SCNow
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Family YMCA's Fins summer swim team will hit the water soon. The team is for children 6-16 who like to swim and want to become bettr an teh sport by learning new skills. Any child 6-16 who can swim one length of the pool freestyle and...

scnow.com
Sports
City
Clarendon County, SCmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
Florence, SCwpde.com

Florence basketball legend will enter Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A former Francis Marion University women’s basketball player will be entering the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, which was announced on ESPN Sunday. Pearl Moore is a Florence native, and according to Francis Marion's associate athletic director, Michael Hawkins, she played for Francis...
Florence, SCSCNow

Best of the best in F1S athletics to be honored

FLORENCE, S.C. − The best of the best in Florence One Athletics will be honored Wednesday. Not only will each of the three high school’s male and female athletes of the year be recognized, the overall F1S male and female award winners will also be announced. The Jerry Lee “Gotta...
Florence, SCSCNow

Florence Area Literacy Council’s Lip Sync Battle will return in September

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Area Literacy Council is announcing its annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser is set for Sept. 16. For the past five years the FALC has offered the community the opportunity to have fun and raise money while entertaining audiences. Initially, Executive Director Christina Lawson said, one of the biggest fears was that nobody would want to participate in the Lip Sync Battle.
Florence, SCfmarion.edu

New FMU student body president aspires for more involvement

Francis Marion University students will have a lot of opportunities to get involved with the FMU Student Government Association next year. That’s new from the desk of incoming SGA President Alfonso Leggette, a rising junior and Political Science major from Lugoff, S.C. His administration will focus on getting students more...
Florence, SCSCNow

Six students awarded musical grants by Florence Symphony Guild

FLORENCE – Six young musicians are recipients of Kathleen Lazar Baskin – Florence Symphony Guild Musical Grants. The awards were announced on Thursday at a reception at the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation office on West Evans Street in Florence. The grants ranged from $435 to $465. Guild member Michelene Sheehy...
Florence, SCSCNow

South Florence falls 3-2 in 10 innings in playoff opener

FLORENCE, S.C. − The Region 6-4A champion South Florence Bruins will have their backs against the wall come Monday after a frustrating ending to Saturday’s state baseball playoff opener against May River. After rallying to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, South found itself trailing again...
Florence, SCSCNow

Florence-Darlington Tech graduates more than 300 students

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) had more than 300 graduates walk across the stage Thursday night at the Florence Center at its 2021 Graduation Ceremony. This year’s participation more than doubled last year’s event, which was hindered by COVID-19. “Although we are coming out of this pandemic, there...
Florence, SCSCNow

African American health webinar scheduled for Saturday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Clinton Global Initiative is partnering with two Florence nonprofit groups on a webinar series geared toward improving the health of African Americans. The Whitney Slater Foundation and New Alpha CDC, the community organizing arm of the Kingdom Living Temple, are partnering with the Clinton Global Initiative to publicize the Moving From Surviving to Thriving public health initiative.
Florence, SCItem

CARRIE L. CALDWELL SPRY

FLORENCE - Carrie L. Caldwell Spry entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 10, 2021, in Florence. Born in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Appell and Wilhemina Dingle Caldwell. She was the widow of Henry Lincoln Spry. Graveside services will be held at noon on Sunday...
Florence, SCSCNow

Feleshia Nowlin named MUSC Health Florence Nurse of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health Florence Medical Center held its annual Nursing Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday. Several awards were presented including the 2021 Nurse of the Year award to Feleshia Nowlin, RN, Operating Room. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic. A virtual Nursing Recognition Ceremony was a...
Florence, SCSCNow

South Florence edges West in extras, secures 2nd seed in region

FLORENCE, S.C. – In a wild back-and-forth contest, Angelle Siders’ two-out, two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference Thursday as South Florence edged rival West Florence 12-10 in softball action. With the victory, the Bruins secured the No. 2 playoff seed from Region...
Florence, SCwfxb.com

Florence Student Builds a Boat During the Pandemic

During the pandemic West Florence High School junior Brock Crouch had the thought, “I think i can build a boat.” So he did. He simply started researching, watched YouTube tutorials and asked a lot of questions. The only experience he had was making cornhole sets in which he used the money made from that project to buy the plans and material for his boat. His parents just kind of watched this happen, in wonder. Over the course of the next few weeks, Brock constructed this 15-foot boat and gave it a test run. As you can see, his work paid off. He’s taken several trips out on Lake Robinson and now friends and family are wanting to put in orders! We loves stories like these. If you have one, please share with Audra at agrant@wfxb.com. We share these stories each Wednesday. Our aim is to share good news and acts of kindness around the globe and in our backyards.
Florence, SCSCNow

Friday Florence marchers hit the streets for mental health

FLORENCE, S.C. — About 100 people gathered by Pee Dee Mental Health on Friday morning for speeches and then marched to show their support for mental health. During the event a tree was planted in memory of those who have died in the last year, who were also named by participants. Pee Dee Mental Health frontline workers who died of COVID-19 during the pandemic were also named and remembered by organizers.
Florence, SCSCNow

VBC LP chamber ribbon cutting held in the James Allen Plaza

FLORENCE, S.C. — VBC LP held a ribbon cutting in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street Thursday morning in celebration of joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Managing partner Vincent Coe cut the ribbon and was joined by chamber ambassadors and staff. VBC LP (Balcony Advisors) is a...