Celebrations

CDK Corner – May 2021

amazon.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Matt Coulter’s tweet, nearly 4000 people signed up for CDK Day to celebrate all things CDK on April 30. As a single-day, two-track event, there was a significant amount of content to learn from while having fun, and interacting with the CDK community. Eric Johnson as the emcee,...

aws.amazon.com
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
Technologyamazon.com

Managed File Transfer using AWS Transfer Family and Amazon S3

Financial, healthcare, retail and other companies exchange many different types of data. This can include stock information, healthcare claims, and sharing product data files with their partners. These companies need a managed file transfer solution that supports data transformation, and exchange of data over File Transfer Protocol over SSL (FTPS), and Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP). This post describes how you can build a managed file transfer solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This managed file transfer solution provides features to support data transformation, inbound, and outbound file transfers over FTP protocols.
Softwareamazon.com

Establishing Amazon EC2 infrastructure for Oracle RAC database migrations with FlashGrid

Clustered databases provide high availability for the majority of mission-critical workloads in finance, telecom, retail, public sector, defense, and other industries. In these industries, even a small downtime translates into significant losses. As the industries migrate their IT infrastructures to AWS, one challenge they face is migrating Oracle RAC clustered databases. These databases are today sitting in datacenters either on physical hardware or in virtualized environments. The challenge becomes most pronounced when an organization takes a conservative “migrate first, re-engineer after” approach to reduce the complexity and uncertainties of already massive digital transformation projects.
Technologyamazon.com

Automate detecting GeoIP location of Client VPN users using Lambda function

With the shift to a remote working environment, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of remote users connecting to AWS Client VPN to access resources inside of Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC). Companies often want to know GeoIP Location of the Client VPN users so they can understand where these users are located geographically. This post shows you how to automate detection of the GeoIP location using a third party API, instead of checking each Public-IP manually.
Softwareamazon.com

Introducing Amazon DocumentDB (with MongoDB compatibility) global clusters

Amazon DocumentDB (with MongoDB compatibility) is a fast, scalable, highly available, and fully managed document database service that supports MongoDB workloads. You can use the same MongoDB 3.6 and 4.0 application code, drivers, and tools to run, manage, and scale workloads on Amazon DocumentDB without worrying about managing the underlying infrastructure. As a document database, Amazon DocumentDB makes it easy to store, query, and index JSON data.
SoftwareInfoworld

Why developers use Confluent to manage Apache Kafka

Imagine you are getting groceries delivered, or looking for a recommendation on what to watch next on TV, or using a credit card without worrying too much about fraud. The applications that power these interactions all rely on data in motion, and there’s a decent chance Apache Kafka powers the applications.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Electronicspetapixel.com

These Canon R5 Clip-In Filters Fit Between the Sensor and the Lens

Kolari Vision has announced a set of clip-in magnetic filters that fit between the sensor and the back of a lens. Compatible with the R adapter, or native RF lenses, these can be used to add rear filtering to RF lenses, or two layers of filtering when paired with the R filter adapter.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Softwareamazon.com

Setting up AWS Lambda with an Apache Kafka cluster within a VPC

By James Beswick | on 02 JUN 2021 | in Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), Amazon VPC, AWS Lambda, AWS PrivateLink, AWS Secrets Manager, Serverless | Permalink | Comments | Share. This post was written by Mandakini Saroop, Senior Product Manager, and Peiyu Wu, Software Development Engineer.
Laptopsmoney.com

The Best Jump Starters for Your Money

Bottom Line NOCO is the top name in jump starters, and the GB150 is one of the biggest in its catalog, providing 3,000 peak amps and the longest lasting discharge rate. Electronics brand Anker delivers high quality and reliable customer service at a reasonable price, and this ROAV jump starter is no exception at around $90. This inexpensive jump starter from Gooloo costs only around $60, but it packs quite a punch, with up to 1,500 amps of peak current. If you want to be covered, this two-in-one solution from trusted brand DeWalt is a jump starter that also has one of the best air compressors in its category. Other than big power, this Hulkman is making a name for itself with an informative screen and patented preheat technology for harsh winter emergencies.
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

S21ultra camera issue and reboot

I'm having random restarts with the s21 ultra, seems the phone is having an error in the background and restarts to avoid freezing or something. I checked all the auto-restart options are off. The restarts really happen randomly, sometimes im watching a youtube video, sometimes chatting on whatsapp, and it happens almost once/twice a week.
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Computersvmware.com

Home lab setup

I want to set up an nsx home lab. how can i use multiple VLANs in a single switch port, Can this be achieved with L2 managed switch and software pfsense (act as a router) pfsense installed on VMware workstation. No physical router. Home Lab Hardware- intel Nuc 64GB RAM.
Softwarepercona.com

Inspecting MySQL Servers Part 3: What MySQL?

Pt-summary report. Now that we know the foundation on which the database is running, we can turn our focus to MySQL itself. The second of our triad of tools from the Percona Toolkit will help us with that:. pt-mysql-summary conveniently summarizes the status and configuration of a MySQL database server...
Technologyxda-developers

Best ROM's V20 990DS

What's the best stock based ROM's fully compatible with V20 990DS (Android 7 and 8)?. Respectively Non stock, with minimal functionality lost?
Softwarenetapp.com

SnapCenter 4.4 - Issue with Cloning, Custom Plug-in for MySQL Server

We're backing up a MySQL database on iscsi storage (on Ontap 9.7) via SnapCenter 4.4 using the Custom Plugin for MySQL 2.0. This seems to work great, but when we try to clone via SnapCenter we get stuck on:. "Mount Filesystem"=>"Building clone for data file systems and associated entities" and...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

HomePod Will Support Spatial Audio for Apple Music, But Not Lossless Audio

Apple Music will be gaining support for two new audio formats in June, including Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, but MacRumors has received confirmation that the HomePod and HomePod mini will not support Lossless Audio. Apple's website does indicate that the HomePod will support Spatial Audio, but it's unclear if...