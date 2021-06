For the past two years, YouTuber "JJRicks Studios" has been recording and posting his Waymo autonomous taxi rides in Chandler, Arizona. He chronicles both those with a safety driver on board and those that are full-self-driving with only the "Waymo Driver" (computer) and no human backup. A recent ride proved to be more of an adventure than most when the Waymo van became confused by a construction zone set off a series of mishaps.