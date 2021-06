TORRINGTON – When Naugatuck track coach Ralph Roper “peeled back the onion” he wasn’t surprised to find a Naugatuck Valley League title for his boys’ team. “That is what you hope a good team will do,” Roper said after Naugatuck added the postseason crown to a jewel of a 12-0 regular season in the NVL finals at Torrington on Saturday. “We had some missteps in some of the events. You can’t let small things become big things. When I peeled back the onion today, I saw that some of our athletes who hadn’t done as well in the season were legitimate contenders.”