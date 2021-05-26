Cancel
5th Annual “Project: H2O”: Mike & Carla Team Up With Smart & Final

By ggiancola
963kklz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article96.3 KKLZ presents the 5th Annual “Mike & Carla’s Project: H20”! We’re helping the Salvation Army stock up on cases of bottled water just in time for summer!. Mike & Carla, from The Mike & Carla Morning Show, stop by our friends at Smart and Final, located on 8485 W. Sahara, who made a HUGE donation of water for Project: H20. Smart & Final donated an entire pallet of water which is equivalent to 3,000 water bottles! That is A LOT of water bottles. Thank you to everyone at Smart & Final for helping us restock the shelves at Salvation Army for locals right here in the Vegas valley.

