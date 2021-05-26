Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queen Creek, AZ

🚗 Rittenhouse Road Opens to Two Lanes in Each Direction Throughout Queen Creek this Afternoon 🚙

queencreekaz.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-awaited Rittenhouse Road improvement project will open this afternoon. The project, which includes two lanes in each direction from Ocotillo south to Riggs, also includes right turn lanes at intersections, bike lanes, intersection upgrades – including realigning the Cloud Road intersection, utility upgrades, widening over the spur crossing north of Riggs Road and a new bridge over the Queen Creek Wash.

www.queencreekaz.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Bike Lanes#Road Work#Road Construction#Traffic Lanes#The Town Council#State Route 24#Adot#Queencreekaz Gov Sr24#Signal Butte Queen Creek#Rittenhouse Sossaman#Ocotillo Power#Germann Power Ocotillo#Brooks Farm Riggs Power#Combs Germann Meridian#Enotifications#Town Council#Riggs Road#Intersection Upgrades#Roadway Improvements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Queen Creek, AZqueencreekaz.gov

Stronger Together – Queen Creek Recognizes Public Works Week

The Town of Queen Creek is celebrating Public Works Week May 16-22. With the theme ‘stronger together,' the week is a reminder of the important, core functions the professionals in the public works field provide on a daily basis. Public Works helps create a stronger community through street maintenance, traffic...
Queen Creek, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Taylor Morrison buys in Queen Creek

Taylor Morrison bought 98.57 acres of land in Queen Creek for $12,412,200, according to the commercial real estate tracking website Vizzda. The land is located at northwest corner of South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Boulevard in Queen Creek.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

A Queen Creek elementary school helps Phoenix Rescue Mission

During the week of April 26, Lead Out Loud and Student Council leadership students at Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary (FMSE) collected cases of water for the Phoenix Rescue Mission. The water drive …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month...
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Landsea Homes presents final home opportunities in 3 Arizona communities

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or “the Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today final home opportunities in three premier Arizona communities: Farmstead at Harvest in Queen Creek, Sundance in Buckeye and Olive Grove in Peoria. “The communities of Farmstead, Sundance and Olive Grove have enjoyed tremendous...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Crews battle White Tank Fire in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews with Arizona State Forestry are fighting a new fire burning west of Surprise. The White Tank Fire is mapped at around 80 acres, according to a tweet and is burning on state trust land. This story will be updated as more information becomes...
Phoenix, AZKTAR.com

MCSO deputies shoot man in Queen Creek store claiming to have bomb

PHOENIX – Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they shot a man claiming to have an explosive device in a Queen Creek store Thursday night. The unidentified man was shot at a Walmart on Rittenhouse Road near Ocotillo Road around 7:30 p.m. Sgt. Monica Bretado said in an email early...