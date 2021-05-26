🚗 Rittenhouse Road Opens to Two Lanes in Each Direction Throughout Queen Creek this Afternoon 🚙
The long-awaited Rittenhouse Road improvement project will open this afternoon. The project, which includes two lanes in each direction from Ocotillo south to Riggs, also includes right turn lanes at intersections, bike lanes, intersection upgrades – including realigning the Cloud Road intersection, utility upgrades, widening over the spur crossing north of Riggs Road and a new bridge over the Queen Creek Wash.www.queencreekaz.gov