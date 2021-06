(Franklin MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department says tips from the public led to a meth bust last week. Franklin residents have recently approached their Franklin contract deputy while he was patrolling to report suspicious activity at a home in town. They started and investigation, and on Thursday a deputy stopped a vehicle after it was observed leaving the residence. The county's K-9 officer, Duke, indicated the presence of drugs within the vehicle, and a search yielded about 1/4 pound of methamphetamine inside. The Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force joined the investigation and a search warrant was executed at the home, and they found nearly 1/2 pound of methamphetamine. All told, the drugs had a street value of about $20,000. 59-year-old Brian LaBaw from Franklin was arrested and charged with First Degree Controlled Substance Crime, a felony. He appeared in Renville County District Court on Friday where bail was set at $50,000 unconditional and $20,000 with conditions. LaBaw remains in the Renville County Jail.