The NFL’s Salary Cap Ceiling For the 2022 Season is Rising to $208.2 Million

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t result in any game cancelations, it still hit the NFL hard. The league felt it in their wallets, as games were played with limited (and in most cases, no) attendance. As a result, the NFL salary cap took a tumble. And while the 2021 NFL salary cap being set at $182.5 million was a win after early projections suggested $175 million would be the number, it was a significant decrease from the $198.2 million cap that was set in 2020. It was also far less than the $208 million teams were likely projecting before the pandemic reared its ugly head.