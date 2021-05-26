newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The NFL’s Salary Cap Ceiling For the 2022 Season is Rising to $208.2 Million

bleachernation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t result in any game cancelations, it still hit the NFL hard. The league felt it in their wallets, as games were played with limited (and in most cases, no) attendance. As a result, the NFL salary cap took a tumble. And while the 2021 NFL salary cap being set at $182.5 million was a win after early projections suggested $175 million would be the number, it was a significant decrease from the $198.2 million cap that was set in 2020. It was also far less than the $208 million teams were likely projecting before the pandemic reared its ugly head.

www.bleachernation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Salary Cap#American Football#Cap Space#Football League#The League#Team Player#Football Games#Overthecap Com#Packers#League Revenues#Excess Revenues#Player Benefits#July#Chicago#Time#Normal#Otc#Dangrazianoespn#Rising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Julio Jones and His Contract Are Not Worth a First-Round Pick

We've got a new report on the Julio Jones trade saga, courtesy of ESPN's Dianna Russini. Talks have accelerated since Jones said on live television that he was "outta there" and insider reports revealed that the All-Pro receiver had asked for a trade, instead of the team merely looking into the possibility. Russini said this morning that the Falcons have had discussions with several teams already, including one who would be willing to offer a future first-round pick.
NFLMusic City Miracles

Roster Locks and the Salary Cap

There is a direct correlation between making a roster and the amount of contract dead money. Given that, I've counted 26 players certain to be on the roster. The interesting ones are the borderline roster players based on this premise. I'll mention three locks that one might not consider. 3...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Three players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to help the salary cap

The Atlanta Falcons are in an all-out war with the salary cap. General manager Terry Fontenot, in his first season with the team, has made it clear that tough decisions will have to be made. While attention has naturally turned to the team’s top earners, such as Julio Jones and Grady Jarrett, Fontenot appears in no hurry to touch the contracts of either player.
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

A close look at the Titans' salary cap allocation by position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – We don’t have a full picture of how the Titans’ salary cap expenditures for 2021 will look, but we have a pretty good sense at this point. Maybe something happens to a big-dollar guy between now and opening day, but it’s not real likely. Maybe they still add someone costly.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Contracts and salary cap numbers for the Steelers 2021 draft picks

Since the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement signed between the NFL and the Players Association, rookie contracts are much more straightforward and locked in for players selected in the NFL draft. In a players first season, they will receive a predetermined base salary for players with no years experience, as well as a specified signing bonus based on what overall position the player was drafted.
NFLYardbarker

Where Detroit Lions Salary Cap Currently Stands

The Detroit Lions salary cap situation is not among the worst in the National Football, but there will not be much wiggle room to add high-priced free agents after signing their rookie class and this year's class of free agents. Using Spotrac's calculations, the Lions currently have an estimated $1,772,823...
NBAchatsports.com

Bulls roster and salary cap status as they head into 2021 offseason

After the Bulls made their big trades at the deadline, Arturas Karnisovas said he wasn’t done making big changes to the roster. While there definitely could have been more moves made on the margins after the deadline, AK was obviously referring to this offseason and beyond. There should be a good amount of roster turnover this offseason after missing the play-in tournament despite the trades.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Updating the Steelers’ salary cap situation after signing 6 draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed all of their draft picks from the fourth round on from the 2021 NFL draft. Because their top three picks have yet to be signed, two of the six players currently fall in the top 51 salaries for the Steelers. Since that is the case, it’s a great time to give a salary cap update.
NBAzonecoverage.com

Lynx Mailbag: Fan Attendance, Commissioner's Cup, and Salary Cap Relief

——— Melissa Schreifels: How many fans are being allowed at games right now and do you know when that will increase?. For the first game of the year last Friday, the Lynx were capped at 3,000 fans in Target Center, similar to what has been the case at Timberwolves games since fans were allowed back into the arena. Against the Phoenix Mercury, fans were spread out in two- and four-person pods both in the upper and lower levels of Target Center, with the announced attendance of the game at 2,021.
NFLThe Ledger

How much salary cap space do the Bucs have?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2021 offseason without much salary cap space, but through some creatively structured contracts, they were able to bring back their entire starting lineup from last year’s Super Bowl team. At the moment, the Bucs currently have just south of $4 million of free...
NFLweisradio.com

NFL salary cap rising in 2022, sources tell ESPN

(NEW YORK) — The NFL salary cap is increasing in 2022, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Graziano tweeted the new number is expected to be $208.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to this season’s salary cap of $182.5 million. If revenues call for a cap higher than $208.2M in...
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bulls Free Agents, Salaries, Cap Space for 2021 NBA Offseason

Bulls free agents, salaries, cap space for 2021 offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a disappointing 2020-21 season that finished 31-41 and outside of the playoff picture, the Bulls have a busy summer ahead. “We will continue being aggressive in our efforts to make this team better, whether...
NFLUSA Today

Updated NFL salary cap rankings entering OTAs

The NFL is about to undergo the next phase of the offseason program, which means OTAs (organized team activities). There will be practices, although it is voluntary work and there is a push for players to not report. As we enter the OTAs phase of the offseason, what is the...
NFLNBC Washington

NFL, Players Association Agree on 2022 Salary-Cap Ceiling

NFL, players association agree on 2022 salary-cap ceiling originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NFL and the NFL Players Association reportedly have agreed on a salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million for the 2022 season. That figure could still be lower depending on the continued financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides will set the final figure in February 2022.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Where Seahawks Stand With 2022 Salary Cap Ceiling Revealed

In yet another sign the NFL is pushing towards pre-2020 normalcy, the league and NFL Players Association reached an agreement on a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season on Wednesday. It remains unknown whether or not the salary cap will come close to approaching this number, which...
NFLSports Illustrated

Where the Giants Stand Following Announcement of 2022 NFL Salary Cap Ceiling

The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 league year, per a report by the NFL Network. If the league hits that ceiling, it will represent a $25.7 million increase from the $182.5-million floor that was set this year, thanks to the economic losses related to the global pandemic.
NFLoutkick.com

NFL Salary Cap Expectations For 2022 Revealed

The NFL salary cap dropped to $182.5 million for the 2021 season due to revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic last season, but the league expects the cap to increase ahead of the 2022 season as fans are welcomed back into stadiums. The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed...