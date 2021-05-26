newsbreak-logo
Laconia, NH

Maurice N. Cote, 87

laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILFORD — Maurice 'Norm' Norman Cote, 87, of Old Lakeshore Road, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, May 21, 2021. Norm was born on May 11, 1934, in Laconia, the son of Maurice and Rose Ann (Chabot) Cote. He worked as a yard foreman for Boulia-Gorrell Lumber...

www.laconiadailysun.com
