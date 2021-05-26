newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Analysis: The open (and covert) pushback against the education system

idahoednews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanice McGeachin’s education indoctrination task force looks like an extension of her gubernatorial campaign. The Republican lieutenant governor appears to have packed the jury box with like-minded hardliners. Three task force members — all aligned with the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the state’s one-stop shop for right-wing education messaging — are scheduled to make presentations at the group’s first meeting Thursday afternoon. We’ll have to wait and see if this group makes policy, but it seems built to make noise.

www.idahoednews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Melba, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education System#Education Policy#Boise State University#Legislature#Public Policy#Government Policy#Republican#Iea#Isba#State Board#Sde#Boise State Public Radio#Kivi#Idaho Public Television#Education Politics#Education Professionals#Public Instruction#Public Schools#Policies#Political Adversaries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Boise, IDIdaho State Journal

Legislature shelves early education grant, but the session isn't over

BOISE — As the minutes were dwindling away Wednesday on what was expected to be the Legislature's last day of this year's session, Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, gave an impassioned speech on the House floor, pleading with her colleagues to pass one more bill. SB 1193 would have accepted a...
Boise, IDidahoednews.org

K-12 coronavirus cases increase slightly

Caused in part by outbreaks at a Boise junior high school and a Panhandle high school, K-12 coronavirus case numbers increased slightly this week. Nearly all of the weekly hotspots are in the Treasure Valley:. Riverglen Junior High School, Boise: 10 cases. Lake City High School, Coeur d’Alene: Nine cases.
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Boise, IDboisedev.com

Boise State’s Venture College launches new entrepreneurship program

Boise State University’s Venture College will offer a new four-week program for entrepreneurs. Idaho I-Corps Ignite is an all-discipline program for post-doctoral, graduate students, and faculty at higher education institutions who are interested in entrepreneurship. Program applications are due by May 19, 2021. The Venture College will offer participants a stipend.
Ada County, IDidahoednews.org

Civic engagement and two daughters fuel parent to launch mask-optional campaign

It was impossible to not notice the sea of canary yellow shirts with matching yellow cloth masks during the May 11 meeting of the West Ada School Board. With the discussion topic regarding the mask mandate that evening, nearly 100 parents in the district filled the board’s chamber on the second floor of Renaissance High School, so much so that there was a viewing area in the side corridor for overflow attendees.
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Update on interoffice campus mail services

Central Postal Services scaled back pickup and delivery of interoffice campus mail for many buildings and areas last year due to the pandemic. As many faculty and staff continue to work remotely there has been some confusion about where to drop off interoffice campus mail. Please do not drop off interoffice mail at Bronco Express in the Student Union Building — Bronco Express does not deliver interoffice campus mail.
Idaho Stateidahoednews.org

Reclaim Idaho files lawsuit over new ballot initiative law

Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative, filed a lawsuit in Idaho Supreme Court on Friday attempting to strike down a new law they say makes it harder to bring a people’s ballot initiative forward. Another group comprising Idaho lawyers, The Committee to Protect and Preserve the...
Ada County, IDidahoednews.org

Episode 6: Transition and turbulence in West Ada

Idaho school districts are heading into a time of unparalleled turnover. And one of the big changes is happening in the state’s largest school district. Mary Ann Ranells, a 46-year veteran in Idaho education, is stepping down as West Ada school superintendent on June 30. Kevin Richert interviews Ranells about...