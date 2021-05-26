Analysis: The open (and covert) pushback against the education system
Janice McGeachin’s education indoctrination task force looks like an extension of her gubernatorial campaign. The Republican lieutenant governor appears to have packed the jury box with like-minded hardliners. Three task force members — all aligned with the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the state’s one-stop shop for right-wing education messaging — are scheduled to make presentations at the group’s first meeting Thursday afternoon. We’ll have to wait and see if this group makes policy, but it seems built to make noise.www.idahoednews.org