Elkhorn River Farms Helps Provide Grant To Christ Connection Center

The Pioneers Park Nature Center invites the public to a Mother’s Day Bird Walk from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Sunday, May 9 at the Center, 3201 S. Coddington Avenue. The program will celebrate Nebraska Migratory Bird Month in May with a short hike and exploration along the trails. Participants are urged to bring binoculars and may borrow them from the Nature Center. Staff will meet attendees in the Center parking lot.