Elkhorn River Farms Helps Provide Grant To Christ Connection Center
The Christ Connection Center, a local organization focused on supporting and serving youth in the community, is the recipient of a special Community Builder grant from the Offutt Family Foundation and R.D. Offutt Company. The Community Builder Program is a unique initiative designed to support charitable organizations and nonprofits that RDO team members are passionate about and serve the greater good in their communities.