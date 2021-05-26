Regional Coupon Insert Variations 05/23

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure here. Did you know that every area and paper gets different coupons in their inserts?. This is one of the biggest things that can frustrate couponers… we all want the great coupons but sometimes only a few select areas get them. Each week volunteers send in insert variation lists to show exactly what coupons were in their papers. I take these and put them into the coupon database. In turn you can then have shopping lists that only show the coupons in your area! Take a look at the coupon insert variations for 05/23, below.