Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center have revised their visitor guidelines to allow level 3 visitation as of May 17. Wright Memorial and Hedrick were previously at a ‘Level 4’, which allowed patients only one visitor per day. Level 3 visitor guidelines allow two visitors per patient per day in inpatient areas and the emergency department. There is no visitor re-entry and no visitors under the age of 14. Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms.