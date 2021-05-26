newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

CBOT soybeans end mostly down on favorable U.S. crop weather

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures declined on Wednesday and touched the lowest point in more than a month, pressured by crop-boosting rains in the U.S. Midwest and forecasts for more, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 8-1/4 cents at $15.03-1/2 a bushel after notching a session low of $14.89-1/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 22. * New-crop November futures ended down 1/4 cent at $13.47 a bushel. The contract hit a low of $13.25-3/4 during the session, the weakest point since April 30. * CBOT July soymeal was down $2.50 at $383.80 a ton and CBOT July soyoil fell 1.01 cents to settle at 65.68 cents per lb. * Rains across the U.S. Midwest this week were seen boosting recently planted soybeans, easing concerns about dry conditions in the western farm belt and elevating production prospects. More rain is expected over the next two weeks, forecasters said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release weekly export sales data early on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect small old-crop sales or some cancellations, while new-crop sales are expected to be between 225,000 and 600,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Richard Chang)

www.agriculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#U S#Chicago Board Of Trade#U S Futures#U S Production#Dry Weather#Weather Forecasts#U S Agriculture#Reuters#Cbot July Soyoil#Trade Soybean Futures#Dry Conditions#Traders#Crop Boosting Rains#New Crop Sales#Rain#Forecasters#Farm#This Week#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturegrainews.ca

ICE canola weakens in light holiday trade

WINNIPEG, May 31 (MarketsFarm) – The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at midday Monday in very quiet activity, with many participants keeping to the sidelines as markets in the United States were closed for Memorial Day. Relatively favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest accounted for some of the...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans see weekly gain as stocks remain tight

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Friday but ended the week higher, supported by stronger corn markets, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 6-1/2 cents lower at $15.30-1/2 per bushel. New-crop November futures ended 5-1/2 cents lower at $13.72-3/4 per bushel. * CBOT July soymeal was up $5.20 at $395.50 a ton, and CBOT July soyoil fell 1.02 cents to settle at 65.79 cents per lb. * For the week, CBOT's most-active soybean contract gained 4-1/4 cents. * Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing better than expected crop yields as it increased a previous 43 million tonne estimate. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases, supported by crop-threatening cold

CHICAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures eased on Friday after gaining a day prior, supported by a cold snap that exacerbated dry weather in the northern Plains that could damage recently-planted spring wheat, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended 12-3/4 cents lower at $6.63-1/2 per bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery dipped 13 cents to $6.13-1/4 per bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat added 10-1/4 cents to $7.27-1/2 per bushel. * For the week CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell 10-3/4 cents, its third consecutive week of lower movement. * A cold front across the upper U.S. Midwest has farmers in North Dakota and Minnesota concerned about frost damage to recently-planted spring wheat. * China's massive livestock sector is set to snap up millions of tonnes of wheat from the country's winter harvest that began this month, extending a run of crop-switching in animal feed and further cooling demand for corn imports. * Russia's wheat export tax will fall sharply on June 2-8, the agriculture ministry said, as it started setting the size of its formula-based duty. * Rainfall across France improved soft wheat and barley crops in the week ended May 24, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer, with an estimated 80% of French soft wheat rated in good or excellent condition. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S. Soybean Yield Trends for Irrigated and Non-Irrigated Production

U.S. Soybean Yield Trends for Irrigated and Non-Irrigated Production. Very high U.S average soybean yields that were well above the long-term linear trend values (calculated beginning in 1960) in each of the last three years continues to be somewhat of a puzzle in search of an explanation. One potential explanation for yields being so much higher than the long-term linear trend values is that there has been a shift (higher) in the linear trend in U.S. average yields in recent years. However, we have not yet been able to identify a shift in that trend due to the limited number of observations. A second potential explanation is that yields have actually followed a non-linear rather than a linear trend. In fact, we found in a recent article (farmdoc daily, April 19, 2017) that a quadratic equation does provide a slightly better fit to U.S. average yields from 1960 through 2016 than does a linear equation. That is, yields appear to have actually increased at an increasing rate over the last several years rather than at a constant rate (in bushel terms). Based on the quadratic trend values for the past three years, only 2016 represented an unusually large positive deviation between actual and trend yields. The question, then, is what are the factors that have contributed to a better fit for a non-linear trend to average soybean yields?
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: New-Crop Corn, Soybeans Choppy

Corn is flat to 1 cent lower on old crop and 2 to 3 cents lower on new crop, soybeans are 3 to 4 cents lower on old crop and narrowly mixed on new, and wheat 10 cents lower to 12 cents higher. CORN:. Corn trade is flat to 1...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Weather fueling crop expectations

The grain market “is full of optimism for good crops” as ideal weather comes through the cornbelt, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Even the normally parched Texas panhandle has received good rain,” Payne said, as he said there is “little to no” weather premium left in the markets. However,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Don’t hold onto corn, soybean crops too long, analyst says

The bull run in the grain markets started in August. That’s when nearby corn futures bottomed at $3.07 and nearby soybean futures bottomed at $8.70. From that low, corn and soybean prices more than doubled by the second quarter of 2021. I have watched more than 30 bull and bear...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

CBOT weekly outlook: Soy, corn watching weather

MarketsFarm — Corn and soybean futures at the Chicago Board of Trade have moved off of highs hit earlier in May as good planting conditions in the U.S. Midwest weighed on values. “We’re pretty much in a weather market right now,” Scott Capinegro of Barrington Commodity Brokers in Illinois said.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat slides on strong U.S. crop outlook, large global harvest

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for an eighth straight session on Wednesday and touched a six-week low on strong U.S. winter crop prospects and concerns about stiff export market competition as other Northern Hemisphere suppliers harvest crops, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 8 cents at $6.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.39-1/2 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 14. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 5-3/4 cents to $5.98-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release weekly export sales data early on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect small old-crop sales or some cancellations, while new-crop sales are expected to be between 200,000 and 600,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

South American weather and crop update (5-25-2021)

IARN — Some relief rains are in Brazil’s weather forecast in the short term. In this week’s South American weather and crop update on the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says parts of Brazil’s major Ag areas remain dry, but some relief rains would help stabilize their second corn crop.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat eases on strong crop outlook, tumbling corn

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday on a strong U.S. winter crop harvest outlook and spillover pressure from tumbling corn prices, traders said. * Expectations for bumper harvests in key production areas around the world also weighed on wheat prices. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 5-3/4 cents at $6.56-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.46-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 15. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 10-3/4 cents to $6.04-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.82-3/4 a bushel. * Crop scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn stays weak on friendly weather; wheat, soybeans tick higher

* Swift planting, rainfall boost U.S. corn harvest outlook * Corn underpinned by China demand, Brazil yield losses * Wheat steadies after 1-month low * Soybeans stabilise after 3-week low * Market weighs wheat crop weather, volatile veg oil prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices edged lower for a third straight day on Tuesday as favourable U.S. growing conditions offset recent support from Chinese demand and drought in Brazilian corn belts. Soybeans ticked up, steadying after a five-session fall, with support from a rebound in vegetable oil prices. Wheat also recovered slightly after hitting a one-month low on Monday, as a decline in U.S. winter wheat crop ratings tempered optimism about the benefit of recent rainfall in the U.S. Plains. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $6.56 a bushel by 1210 GMT. In a weekly update issued after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year average of 80% and just below an average estimate of 91% in a pre-report Reuters poll. "The figures on U.S. planting progress continue to leave little room for doubt and are pressuring prices today," a European trader said. Brisk planting, coupled with regular rain in the U.S. Midwest, has taken attention away from global supply tensions, although cool spring temperatures have raised some question marks. Higher than expected USDA supply projections for 2021/22 earlier this month and steps by China to rein in prices of commodities including corn have also curbed futures after multi-year peaks. But some analysts see limited downside for grain prices. "We think the underlying supply-and-demand fundamentals are still tightening. We are more likely to see strong rallies over the next few months, rather than large drop in prices," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. CBOT soybeans were up 0.9% at $15.36 a bushel, after touching their lowest since April 30 on Monday. A 3.5% rebound in palm oil futures supported soybeans as tight edible oil supply remained a focus of oilseed markets. U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, although was a touch below analyst expectations, the USDA data showed. CBOT wheat was up 0.5% at $6.65-3/4 a bushel, having hit its weakest since April 20 in the last session. Prices at 1210 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 665.75 3.50 0.53 640.50 3.94 CBOT corn 656.00 -1.25 -0.19 484.00 35.54 CBOT soy 1536.00 13.25 0.87 1311.00 17.16 Paris wheat Sep 209.50 1.25 0.60 192.50 8.83 Paris maize Jun 255.00 0.75 0.29 198.75 28.30 Paris rape Aug 518.00 5.00 0.97 393.00 31.81 WTI crude oil 65.82 -0.23 -0.35 48.52 35.66 Euro/dlr 1.23 0.00 0.37 1.2100 1.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Agriculturebeef2live.com

U.S Corn Crop Planting Falls Slightly Behind

2017 U.S Corn Crop Planting Falls Slightly Behind as Conditions Remain Wet. Corn planting progress appears to have fallen slightly behind the five-year average according to a report released today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. With six percent of total corn acres planted by April16, progress fell three percentage points short of the five-year average and six percentage points behind the same date in 2016.
Agriculturefarms.com

Benefits of Wheat in Corn Soybean Crop Rotations

The United States grows a lot of corn and soybeans. Some researchers think it’s a good idea to add wheat into that mix. A new study shows including winter wheat once every 4 years in rotations with corn and soybean can have many benefits. The research was recently published in Agronomy Journal.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat tumbles on strong U.S. winter crop prospects, demand worries

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to the lowest in more than a month on Monday on expectations for a big winter crop and concerns that cheaper grain from rival Northern Hemisphere suppliers would undercut U.S. export prospects, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 12 cents at $6.62-1/4 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.68-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 20. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 8-3/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 15-3/4 cents to $6.84-3/4 a bushel. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains. * Forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains have bolstered the prospects for a bumper harvest. * New-crop wheat export prices in Russia, the world's top supplier, declined last week. * Egypt's GASC bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for August shipment via a snap tender on Monday. No U.S. wheat was offered in the tender. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 573,912 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans touch one-month low on Midwest rains, but end mixed

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to the lowest in about a month on Monday as rains soaked U.S. Midwest fields recently planted with soybeans, but the market ended mixed on the day, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 3-1/2 cents at $15.22-3/4 a bushel after notching a session low of $15.06-1/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 30. New-crop November futures gained 1-3/4 cents to $13.62-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal was up $1.30 at $400.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.36 cent lower at 65.13 cents per lb. * Rains across the U.S. Midwest were seen boosting recently planted soybeans, elevating production prospects. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to report U.S. soybean plantings at 80% complete, according to an average estimates in a Reuters poll. The USDA is due to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report later on Monday. * The USDA said on Monday that 193,912 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

China has busy week purchasing U.S. new crop corn

IARN — Sales of U.S. new crop corn have surged during the month of May. Reports say China has led that charge, purchasing over 420 million bushels of new crop corn this month. China ended a six-day streak of U.S. purchases on Friday, says Matt Bennett of AgMarket.Net. “It’s been...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. grains: Corn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains

Reuters — U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as rains boosted recently planted crops across the U.S. Midwest and as traders weighed future export demand following a flurry of corn purchases by China last week. Wheat futures also fell, sinking to the lowest level in more than a...