newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

CBOT wheat slides on strong U.S. crop outlook, large global harvest

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for an eighth straight session on Wednesday and touched a six-week low on strong U.S. winter crop prospects and concerns about stiff export market competition as other Northern Hemisphere suppliers harvest crops, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 8 cents at $6.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.39-1/2 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 14. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 5-3/4 cents to $5.98-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 2 cents to $6.80-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release weekly export sales data early on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters expect small old-crop sales or some cancellations, while new-crop sales are expected to be between 200,000 and 600,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)

www.agriculture.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#U S#U S Winter Outlook#Winter Crops#U S Agriculture#U S Sales#Cbot#K C Hard Red#Mgex July Spring Wheat#U S Wheat Futures#Traders#New Crop Sales#Suppliers#Spring#Market Competition#July Delivery#Northern Hemisphere#Thomson Reuters#Reporting#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Economy95.3 MNC

China Purchases Coming On Strong

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released new data for the first four months of 2021 regarding trade with China. Data shows China is closing the gap in their purchase goal in the Phase One trade agreement. American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Veronica Nigh summarizes the results. “The data recently released...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine grain export prices decrease over past week - APK-Inform

KYIV, May 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian wheat export prices have lost additional $5 a tonne over the past week, agriculture consultancy APK-Inform said on Monday. Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat decreased to $260-$265 a tonne FOB Black Sea port, APK-Inform said. Feed wheat lost by $5 a tonne to $258-$263 FOB Black Sea.
EconomyForexTV.com

China Manufacturing PMI Eases To 51.0 In May – NBS

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.0. That was shy of expectations for 51.1, which would have been unchanged from the April reading....
Agriculturegrainews.ca

ICE canola weakens in light holiday trade

WINNIPEG, May 31 (MarketsFarm) – The ICE Futures canola market was weaker at midday Monday in very quiet activity, with many participants keeping to the sidelines as markets in the United States were closed for Memorial Day. Relatively favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest accounted for some of the...
Economytribuneledgernews.com

As global demand recovers, exports set to accelerate

May 31—In April 2021, Thailand's export value surpassed $20 billion for the third month in a row, with a growth rate of 13.09% YoY, the largest gain in 36 months. Excluding gold, oil-related products, and weaponry, April exports skyrocketed 25.7% YoY. Rising export trend is consistent with Global Manufacturing PMI level of 55.8, the highest in 11 years. Nevertheless, imports climbed 29.8% YoY to $21.25 billion, resulting in a comparatively small trade surplus of $182.48 million — a collapse from April 2020 surplus of over $ 2.5 billion. Perhaps, it's worth noting that last year's export performance was distorted, and therefore severely understated, by the global lockdown.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stinkweed to false flax: oilseeds race to reap biofuel bonanza

ARENZVILLE, Illinois — A disparate group met in an Illinois field on a windy spring morning to study a crop some call stinkweed. Botanists, businessmen, farmers and federal lawmakers, they all gathered to peer at the waist-high plant usually considered a pest and uprooted on sight because of its foul odor, toxicity and the grim taste it leaves in the milk of grazing cattle.
Agriculturekxlp941.com

Pork industry seeing growth in exports to Asia

Minnesota Pork C-E-O David Preisler says the state’s hog farmers are encouraged by an uptick in pork exports to Asia:. “First on that list is Vietnam. Exports of U.S. pork to Vietnam are up just about 400-percent in the last year. That’s really a direct result of Vietnam having African swine fever and also some flooding issues they had within the country.”
AgricultureFremont Tribune

Webinar to cover U.S. meat exports, livestock markets

The growing role of exports in livestock markets will be the focus of a Nebraska Extension webinar that will start at noon on Thursday, June 3. Exports account for a significant share of U.S. pork and beef production, especially for certain cuts, adding value to every animal produced. The U.S....
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Weekly Outlook: Increase in U.S. Calf Crop Points Towards Larger Beef Supplies in 2018-2019

Weekly Outlook: Increase in U.S. Calf Crop Points Towards Larger Beef Supplies in 2018-2019. USDA provided several key updates last week when it released the July Cattle inventory report along with its monthly Cattle on Feed report. The mid-year cattle inventory report provided the first estimate of the 2017 calf crop, which at 36.3 million head was 3.5 percent larger than the 2016 calf crop. The year-over-year increase in the calf crop's size was slightly larger than in 2016, when the U.S. calf crop increased 2.9 percent compared to the prior year. This is the third consecutive year that the calf crop size has increased after bottoming out at 33.5 million head in 2014. The calf crop increase continues to point to larger slaughter cattle supplies in both 2018 and 2019, despite the downturn in profitability experienced by U.S. cow-calf operations.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

China’s feed lots pick up bulk of wheat harvest for pigs and poultry

Reuters reports that corn imports surged last year after a decline in stockpiles and production, pushing up prices and reshaping global grain markets as feed producers and pig farmers scoured the world for supplies. At the same time, China’s feed sector purchased record volumes of cheaper wheat from the 2020/21...
Ford County, KSHigh Plains Journal

Promising wheat crop indicated in Ford County plots

Ford County could have some good quality and yields, according to those on May 20, who reported at a recent plot tour. The Ford County Extension wheat plot, located 5 miles east of Dodge City, Kansas, was planted Oct. 20 and it came at a time when it was dry, said Andrea Burns, Ford County K-State Research and Extension agriculture and natural resources agent.
AgricultureCrescent-News

Seeding cover crops after wheat

Wheat will be maturing early due to 90°F temperatures. Wheat grows best under cooler temperatures (less than 80°F) and moist soil conditions. Wheat stands look great, but starts to die with hot dry temperatures, resulting in lower wheat yields. Wheat harvest may start in 4-5 weeks, so start ordering cover crop seed now. A long growing season after wheat allows for many cover crop options.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Sunflower prices, like other commodities, slip slightly

Sunflower prices had been at near record highs earlier in May, but like most other commodities, prices have fallen back a bit, though still considered very good. “A broad commodity sell-off this week left stock markets, energy, and commodity prices significantly lower,” commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on May 24.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

2018 Forecasts for Most Animal Proteins Increase

USDA forecasts for animal protein production in 2018 show across the board increases with the exception of veal and lamb. Total red meat production in 2018 is forecast at 54 billion pounds, 2.8 percent more than expected this year. Total poultry production is expected to increase to 49 billion pounds,...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Global Coarse Grains Outlook

Global production is forecast to fall from last year’s record driven by smaller crops across all coarse grains – corn, barley, sorghum, oats, and rye. Nevertheless, global consumption is expected to rise moderately as greater use of corn is expected to supplant demand for other coarse grains, particularly in Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa). An insatiable appetite for low-priced feed grains is expected to grow, driven by economic growth and rising populations. Reduced production coupled with greater consumption is expected to drawdown global ending stocks from last year’s record.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Asia Grains-Indonesia buys new-crop Black Sea wheat as prices ease

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - * Flour millers in Indonesia bought 60,000 tonnes of Black Sea-origin wheat this week with prices easing further, two Singapore-based traders said. * The cargo for August shipment was sold at $310 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), down from $315 a tonne offered...