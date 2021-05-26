Beach-Ready Woven Tote Bags
New York-based accessory and apparel brand Hat Attack offers open-weave beach-ready bags called Freedom Totes in time for the summer months. The tote is 13 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and 11 inches tall, making for a spacious interior that has room for all of the summer essentials. The Freedom Tote's woven handle is secured using a looping technique which makes the bag durable and easy to carry. The set of hanging tassels adds a natural accent to the dry water hyacinth material wreathing the exterior.www.trendhunter.com