Apparel

Beach-Ready Woven Tote Bags

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based accessory and apparel brand Hat Attack offers open-weave beach-ready bags called Freedom Totes in time for the summer months. The tote is 13 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and 11 inches tall, making for a spacious interior that has room for all of the summer essentials. The Freedom Tote's woven handle is secured using a looping technique which makes the bag durable and easy to carry. The set of hanging tassels adds a natural accent to the dry water hyacinth material wreathing the exterior.

