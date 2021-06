The Seahawks were interested in Ahkello Witherspoon when he was an athletic cornerback with good length coming out of the University of Colorado, but the 49ers took him early in the third round before Seattle could make their move. Four years later, however, Witherspoon is a Seahawk, having signed earlier this spring in free agency, and is ready to show what he can do now that he's healthy and has an opportunity to compete for a starting job.