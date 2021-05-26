Cancel
NFL Revises Roster Cut Procedure for 2021

By Scott Smith
buccaneers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL owners approved changes to two procedures for the 2021 season, one on the field and one off. The on-field change is essentially a broad expansion of the prohibition of blocking below the waist on kicks and change-of-possession plays, making it apply to many other plays from scrimmage. The off-field change applies to how big rosters can be for each team to start training camp and in what manner those rosters are then trimmed to the regular-season limit.

