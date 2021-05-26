newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Nature-Aligned Yoga Wear

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently live on Kickstarter, Nature Beyond Threads is a clothing brand geared towards yoga wear. The brand welcomes a fresh and innovative activewear concept that focuses on the alignment between beauty and nature. Its original fabrics are imprinted with inspirational patterns and scenes from the founder, Noelle Kristine's personal travel collection.

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Leggings#Brand Image#Clothing#Fabric Prints#Style#Activewear#Collection#Nature#Image Credit#Wear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Cuba
News Break
Fashion
Country
Thailand
News Break
Yoga
Related
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Fairycore Fashion is the Dreamy, Ethereal Trend You Have to Try

With the rise of TikTok, Gen Z continues to be key player in deciding today's fashion trends. They've brought back sweater vests and made it clear that straight-leg jeans were cooler than skinnies, and although some of their picks may feel a bit less familiar, they're still worth taking note of. The Fairycore trend, for instance, is here to welcome you to a world much dreamier than that of sweatpants, as we look ahead to a future of dressing up and experimenting with clothes again.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Summer Style for Men: 11 Key Trends of Summer 2021

One day, we’ll show off fits in real life again, even if it takes a little re-learning along the way. The Highsnobiety Summer Style Guide is here to help, ensuring that lightweight pieces still result in heavyweight looks. Summer is a time when outfits are stripped to their core, with...
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women’s Plus-Size Shirt Dress with Gold Hardware

Calvin Klein is a premier American designer famous for the birth of designer jeans. Known as “the supreme master of minimalism,” Calvin Klein is a lifestyle design company known for minimalist and functional aesthetics. The brand is modern, uniquely sophisticated and offers timeless style.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Halston was more than just a party boy – he was a master of fashion construction

Ten years ago, I probably knew little more about the fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick than the average fashion-interested American born after 1985. I knew about his penchant for the novel fabric Ultrasuede, of his iconic bathing suit on the cover of Time magazine, and of his infamous love of Studio 54.Halston – as he was known – has a legacy now inseparable from that club – the disco music, sex, drugs and glamour. His story is always told as a designer who burned fast and bright, worked hard and partied harder before being ousted from his brand and coming...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Creative In Conversation: Daniela Karnuts Of Luxury Fashion Brand, Safiyaa

It is thought that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. And so, meet Daniela Karnuts and her demi-couture brand, Safiyaa. Sitting elegantly at the intersection of striking and minimal, expect a luxury clothing line that incorporates slick clean lines and block colours. At the heart of the London-based label is confident tailoring, which just so happens to perfectly reflect the self-assured and strong women who don the brand. And there’s plenty of them, from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (remember that red dress) and Michelle Obama to Jennifer Lopez and Kate Winslet; wall flowers need not apply, Safiyaa is for the smart, stylish, and bold women of today.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Celebrity-Backed Designer Bags

Designer brand Burberry tapped Kendall Jenner, FKA Twigs, and Shygirl for a fashion campaign focused on launching the Olympia Bag. The Olympia Bag campaign features the celebrity cast sporting the designer handbag in a stripped-back photoshoot that highlights the accessory's elegant esthetic. The celebrity-backed campaign launched in step with Burberry's World of Olympia initiative that serves as a combination pop-up store and interactive art gallery for the designer handbag. The handbags will be sold at these pop-ups as well as in established Burberry locations.
Beauty & Fashionmolliemakes.com

Camisole sewing pattern

All hail the very best of sewing telly – we’re huge fans of The Great British Sewing Bee and we’ve got one of our favourite projects from the past few series for you to make at home! Download these PDFs to stitch the camisole sewing pattern below. This is an extract from official book that accompanied series 3.
Environmentstylelushtv.com

14 May Is Sustainable, Eco-feminist Luxury Fashion Possible? Sofiya Deva of This Same Sky is Paving the Way!

Sustainable fashion is still a new industry and while it is growing, it’s still a learning process, not just for fashion designers and retailers but also for consumers. While we’ve seen a surge in new technologies that introduce the use of more sustainable materials and lower the carbon footprint during the production process, other brands are bringing it back to basics. With an increased consciousness in regards to “the true cost of fashion” and the harms of fast fashion being the second-highest pollutant on the planet, there has been a higher demand for sustainable practices and ethical production in the fashion industry. When former Marketing Executive, Sofiya Deva, decided that she wanted to shift her career in a direction of more social impact, she took an unexpected turn by returning to her roots, exploring her Indian heritage, and preserving her culture by starting a sustainable, handmade fashion brand, This Same Sky. We met with the Dallas-based social entrepreneur while she was on a reset trip in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico. Get to know Deva and how she’s bringing back the art of handicrafts, one beautiful hand-printed scarf at a time.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

The Justin Bieber-Inspired Brand Making Luxury Hotel Slippers You Can Wear Outside

There's no denying that slip-on shoes are having a moment. From Crocs, Birkenstock and Hunter all the way up to Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Hermès, there's no shortage of brands delivering hands-free footwear to consumers whose feet live a free-spirited lifestyle. It's a movement that started gaining steam even before Covid-19 pushed those of who were lucky enough to work from home into a life of dressing for comfort above all else. (See: the 2019 rise of #muleboyz.) And sneaker-business star Jon Buscemi decided pre-pandemic to build a whole new brand around the comfy concept.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Introducing Annoushka’s stackable engagement rings

Annoushka has unveiled a romantic new engagement ring collection, Love and Commitment. Encompassing five designs which range from simple three-stone pieces to intricately embellished flora, the rings are sustainably created from recycled gold. ‘My own engagement ring was the first piece of jewellery I designed, and all these years later I...
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

10 Foolproof Pairs of Jeans To Buy If You Have a Long Torso & Short Legs

Regardless of your body shape, size, and height, finding the perfect jeans to fit your body is never an easy task — and no one is exempt from this universally frustrating struggle (yes, even those long-legged supermodels have trouble). Finding jeans for a long torso and short legs, however, is a uniquely unsettling experience, because it seems that the majority of denim designers failed to remember this fairly common body type is, in fact, in existence.
ApparelPopSugar

It Looks Like Retro Prints Are the Swimsuit Trend To Try This Summer

No matter how divisive the trend, fashion loves a comeback. Fortunately, the latest trend in swimwear is one we can totally get behind. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the triumphant return of retro prints and patterns (think: '70s-inspired motifs reminiscent of vintage Pucci and Versace). According to the search engine Stylight, retro-print bathing suits have generated a whopping 1,000 percent increase in clicks from online shoppers compared to this time last year.
Photographynuevoculture.com

It takes two: the photographer and designer duos that defined fashion

It was chance that brought Azzedine Alaïa and Peter Lindbergh to fashion. Before relocating to Paris, they were intent on becoming a sculptor and a painter, respectively. Though they hailed from opposing geographies in Tunisia and Germany, the couturier and photographer cultivated close horizons. Meeting as strangers in the French capital in 1979, the duo soon discovered that they shared the same gaze – a near ascetic use of black, a pull to timeless beauty, and a belief in the superhuman nature of women.
ApparelPopSugar

The Best Patterned Pieces From Old Navy to Add to a Mostly Black Workout Wardrobe

It's hard to go wrong with trusty black leggings or biker shorts. They're easy to wear and pair but . . . memorable? Not so much. Now, of course, when we're getting ready to exercise, the actual fitness is front of mind, but that doesn't mean we can't find a little extra motivation with some vibrant choices, and Old Navy has a ton of printed pieces to help do just that.
Workoutsfox5ny.com

What is eye yoga?

Working from home has led to an overload of screen time for many people. Now, to fight eye strain, people are finding relief in eye yoga.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Neuw Denim Debuts Global Men's Campaign with Musician Jeremy Zucker

Born out of Melbourne and Stockholm, Neuw is a premium denim brand that designs garments for those in pursuit of a creative life. Neuw prides itself on producing what the brand calls “modern lasting jeans,” which are pieces intentionally designed for durability and to get better with time. For the brand’s first-ever global men’s campaign, Neuw has collaborated with American musician Jeremy Zucker to inspire its fans.
Skin Carelulus.com

Celebrate Summer With a Bright, Playful Rainbow Nail Design

Summer is the perfect time to go all out and have some fun with your manicure! It’s the season for bold and bright colors, not to mention Pride celebrations, so why not include all of them in one rainbow design? Rainbow nails are playful and have a ton of personality –plus, you can’t help but feel happy when you look at them! What’s not to love?
WorkoutsYoga Journal

7 Yoga Stretches for a Tight IT Band

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. If you aren’t familiar with the iliotibial (or IT) band and the problems it can cause, you’re very lucky. The IT band is a thick band of connective tissue runs from the pelvis (the iliac crest, or hip crest) along the hip, down the outside of the thigh, around the outside of the knee, and to the tibia, the top of your shin. The friction of repetitive motion can irritate this tract of tissue, resulting in pain on the outside of the hip or the knee (or both). IT band stretches can release some of the tension and tightness in the tissue, alleviating or preventing IT band syndrome and its related pain.
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

8 Pairs of Lightweight, Breathable Denim To Wear All Summer Long

Re/Done makes the best denim, full stop. And this pair, which sits high on the hips and falls like a waterfall to the floor has us inspired to slip on a pair of jeans (despite having a closet full of flouncy summer dresses). This pair is made of rigid denim, so while they’ll likely be stiff on first wear, they’ll ease as you ease into summer. Opt for a pair with rips for extra air flow or choose from the nine washes that the brand offers in this style alone.