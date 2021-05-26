Freeze-Dried Drink Cubes

Wine and cheese have always made for a perfect pairing, but now the two are coming together in a unique way with the launch of Trader Joe's new Toscano Soaked in Rosé. If you're a regular Trader Joe's customer, you know that the brand has offered many different iterations of Toscano Cheese over the years. The new Toscano Soaked in Rosé is the latest take on the cheese, and it may be the most crave-able yet. Like other Toscano products, the new cheese boasts the nutty flavor of an aged Parmesan, alongside the creamy texture of a farmstead Cheddar. Each wheel of Toscano is then submerged in a bath of Rosé wine, which "gently infuses the cheese with a subtle bite and a captivatingly complex flavor, with hints of fruity Rosé complementing the slightly sweet, nutty flavor of the cheese."