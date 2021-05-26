Freeze-Dried Drink Cubes
The 1,2, Cubes have been released by Coca-Cola Japan as an instant drink solution for those looking to increase their energy or simply enjoy a quick break with a refreshment. The cubes come in three options including iced coffee, green tea and barley tea, which are each made with freeze-dried ingredients that are formed into cubes and come ready to drop into a glass of water. The cubes come in packs of 15 and, thanks to their minimal packaging and formulation, are also positioned as a more eco-friendly alternative to other options on the market.www.trendhunter.com