Celebrations

First holiday of summer

By admin
devinenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week has been fairly quiet for me. Tuesday it started raining and acted as if it didn’t know how to stop! I had gone to town to our church for a bible study class in the evening, and it wasn’t raining when I left home, however…if I never have to drive in the rain I drove in to get home, it will be too soon. By the time the rain stopped, we had almost six inches, and then about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday it started again and rained most of the day to give us another couple of inches. It’s quiet right now, not raining, no sky fireworks, for which I am thankful. Saturday morning, I started out to go to Cuero to return books to the library there and see what was on sale at the Market Days, again it was barely sprinkling when I left home, by the time I had driven about four or five miles, I took a side road and came back home as the rain was coming down in sheets. My wipers couldn’t keep up with it so it was back home for me, and I did a little sewing and read a magazine, made lunch and just puttered around in general, I like this kind of day.

Festivalseeleylake.com

Memories of Memorial Day

Several years back I returned for Mom's funeral. I laid eight roses on her casket, one for each of her children – one stillborn. It was a perfect spring day - made me remember all those Memorial Days she took us to this place. To show respect for loved ones and all the service men and women buried there.
FestivalPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

What Do Red Poppies Mean on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 31. You will probably be offered a red poppy walking into grocery store or taking a walk downtown. But what does the red poppy signify on Memorial Day?. The red poppy was the only flower that could survive the war-torn battlefields in Europe. This...
Festivalevanstonroundtable.com

Poppy Days Are Here Again

In anticipation of Memorial Day, veterans of VFW Snell Post 7146 and its auxiliary are selling poppies. The red poppy has become a symbol of World War I, as poppies sprang up on many of the battle sites in France and Belgium. Scientists attribute this to the relics of cannon balls and other war rubble that enriched the soils there.
Festivalfoxwilmington.com

First big holiday weekend since most coronavirus mandates lifted

Lots of locals and people visiting from out of town were out enjoying some of the area beaches Friday night to kick off the long weekend. If you took a walk down Lumina Avenue you’d see long lines for the Wrightsville Beach bars. Two bar goers said it was their...
Festivalmidfloridanewspapers.com

In Flanders fields

SEBRING — The last Monday in May each year is set aside as a day to honor those men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country and died while in service to the United States military. Memorial Day became an official federal holiday back in 1971, but the traditions of decorating the graves of fallen soldiers goes back further than that.
Celebrationschesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun— Memorial Day

Welcome to 100 Days of Summer! From Memorial Day through Labor Day, we will serve up daily activity ideas for summertime family fun!. The not-so-official start of summer is here—Memorial Day! Though many parades are canceled, there are still plenty of ways you and your family can remember and have fun. You’ll probably be spending a lot of the day outside so check out this article on sunscreen to make sure you and your kids’ skin is protected in the sun.
Rockport, TXVictoria Advocate

Rockport Art Festival returns with annual summer holiday event

A year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockport Art Festival will return in its 53rd year on July 3 and 4, according to a news release. Since its inaugural summer event in 1969, the Rockport Art Festival has become one of the largest and most celebrated annual art events in the U.S. with an estimated 10,000 attendees and more than 120 juried artists from all over the country participating each year.
FestivalPosted by
Fox News

Memorial Day 2021: All about the holiday weekend

Memorial Day, an American holiday dedicated to honoring the men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. military, is fast approaching. The holiday – observed each year on the last Monday in May – marks a three-day weekend for most Americans, and many consider it the unofficial start to summer.
FestivalSylva Herald

Memorial Day, and the poppies return again

They’re not as ubiquitous as they once were, but a hallmark of Memorial Day weekend will be out there again in coming days: The poppy. Poppies have a deep history dating back to ancient Greece, where they were associated with Hypnos, god of sleep, and Morpheus, god of dreams. (Morphine gets its name from those tales). Poppies were also common offerings to the dead.
Festivaltownline.org

SPECIAL TO THE TOWN LINE: Memorial Day about fallen soldiers

Memorial Day is a federal holiday which is celebrated on the last Monday of May, each year. To me Memorial Day indicates a day of memory. In our case it is the American realization that our freedom isn’t free at all. Young men and women have gone to war to protect the American way of life for several centuries now.
FestivalThe Cherokeean Herald

The Editor: On Memorial Day, remember the families, too

It’s hard to believe that 14 years has raced by since we got that phone call, though I imagine for my brother, sister-in-law and niece, that day is still all too clear when they learned that Willy – my sweet, funny, Army-loving nephew – was killed in Iraq. Memorial Day...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Memorial Day 2021: Where did the holiday start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 31 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
FestivalWSET

Here's why red poppies are worn to remember fallen soldiers

USA flag overlayed onto a field of red "remembrance poppy" flowers. On this Memorial Day, red poppies begin to make their annual appearance. These crepe paper flowers are handed out at select stores, but do you really know what they stand for?. The red poppy became the national emblem of...
FestivalSentinel & Enterprise

Editorial: The true meaning of Memorial Day

When your child drives off to boot camp with the recruiter, your heart skips a beat. Every day, news of unrest overseas, the Afghan campaign being terminated, a Navy aircraft carrier being pulled out of the Pacific to help with that withdrawal, or the Army deploying mine-resistant ATVs all grab your attention.
FestivalKPLC TV

Virtual Poppy Wall of Honor returns for Memorial Day weekend

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Blooming from battlefield, the poppy became a national symbol during World War I. Deeply moved by the loss he witnessed, Canadian doctor Lt. Col. John McCrae penned the poem “In Flanders Fields” to honor his fallen comrades. “It dates back to its origins in 1915,” said...
FestivalFox News

Memorial Day: The history and meaning of the holiday

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. It's a day dedicated to honoring the men and women who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S. military. For military families, the day has great meaning. It's a day, they told Fox News, that comes with mixed emotions.
LifestyleHOT 97

Memorial Day Summer Kick Off Contest!

Listen to HOT 97 at 7AM & 4PM for a chance to win tickets to Six Flags & qualify for a grand prize of a grill and all BBQ accessories PLUS a gift card for all BBQ Grocery. Made HOT by Universal Republic, 300 Entertainment & HOT 97.