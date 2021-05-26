newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Shannon W. Cross

By admin
devinenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon W. Cross, beloved wife, mother and grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on May 21, 2021 at the age of 77. She entered this world on March 31, 1944 in Summit City, California. Shannon and her husband were a great team on the road for over 30...

devinenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Allen#Brandon Allen#Memorial Service#Husband#Daughter#Wife Crystal#Bigfoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
El Paso, TXelpasoinc.com

Crossings to bear

ANTHONY, N.M. — Josh Jasso stood among mounds of greenery in an otherwise parched expanse, squinting at the fields of La Semilla Community Farm. “We’re feeling smaller and smaller in our fractured landscape,” said Jasso, the farm manager at La Semilla, which is located on a stretch of highway in Anthony, a speck in the Chihuahuan Desert along the Texas state line.
Musicsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

ColaJazz Presents: Shannon Hoover

This week on ColaJazz Presents, we feature Greenville-based multi-instrumentalist Shannon Hoover, who plays bass, piano, and brass. Hoover heads the Greenville Jazz Collective and is featured on the South Carolina Arts Commission Artist Roster. In this video, Shannon layers himself playing both acoustic and electric bass for the composition "Rhythm...
Port Washington, WIozaukeepress.com

Donald W. Schmit

With profound sadness we announce that Donald William Schmit, previously of Port Washington, entered his heavenly home on Good Shepherd Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 93. After graduating from high school, Donald served in World War II as a radio operator in the 24th Infantry Division (Taro Division, “First to Fight”).
ReligionThrive Global

Crossing Over

Michael rowed the boat ashore, Alleluia, Sister helped to trim the sails Alleluia. Our living room has turned into the dying room. Friends linger after stopping by to bring flowers or drop off food. One tells me, “There’s so much love in this house. it’s hard to leave.”. Jordan’s River...
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Tree dedicated to Shannon Eckert for 20 years of service

Shannon Eckert, director at the Early Childhood Education Center is Skiatook, is leaving after 20 years. The school held a party for Miss Shannon and dedicated a tree in her honor to be planted on the playground. Eckert will be moving on to a new job, but said she will...
Miami, FL850wftl.com

Episode 107: The mysterious disappearance of Shannon Melendi

This week on Full Rigor, the creepy and unbelievable story about a young co-ed from Miami who went missing in Georgia after a softball game in the early 1990’s. It took a decade to finally nail her abductor and now the family is fighting to prevent the killer’s inevitable release from prison on parole.
CelebritiesBakersfield Californian

Gavin MacLeod, of 'Mary Tyler Moore' and ‘The Love Boat,’ dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, who cracked wise on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and guided “The Love Boat” with a steady hand, has died at 90. The actor died early Saturday morning, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. No cause of death was given, but Variety reported that he had been in poor health in recent months.
CelebritiesWashington Post

Gavin MacLeod, skipper on ‘Love Boat’ and renowned TV actor, dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, a character actor whose prolific career in menacing roles took an unexpected turn in the 1970s and 1980s when he became one of the most beloved faces on TV, as a wisecracking TV news writer on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and then as the amiable skipper of “The Love Boat,” died May 29 at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. He was 90.
Park Hills, MODaily Journal

Pastor Bone receives award

A very special and well-earned statewide award was recently presented to a local pastor. This Park Hills resident is known as a leader with a true servant’s heart. He is known as selfless, generous, helpful, thoughtful, patient, kind and giving. He’s a good listener and takes time to listen to others in need.
Kahuku, HIstaradvertiser.com

Avani Bloom Kauluokla Zawadi

Our beloved Avani was suddenly and unexpectedly met by the Angels of Heaven on May 11th, 2021 in Kahuku. Avani exemplified the meaning of living genuinely. She was pure and innocent, eager to explore the wonders of nature. Avani's natural bright and bubbly spirit energized those in her presence. She loved freely and enjoyed greeting acquaintances and foreigners alike with Aloha. Avani's beauty was enchanting, with her big bright dark brown eyes and majestic stares, and her perfect ringlet curls resting down on her pretty face. She most enjoyed playing with siblings, displaying her strength and knowledge, singing and dancing with daddy, reading books, watching Blippi, attending djembe class with mommy, having fun at the beach, visiting Ohana and exploring the earth with imagination and intrigue. Avani was in harmony with life, leading us all to reflect and act towards striving for greatness. Avani was born August 11th, 2018 in Honolulu to her father Yahshua Imanuel Zawadi and mother Maggie Kamaile Long. Avani is baby sister to siblings Amaiyah (3), Kalonji (12), Aliyah (13), Kingston (16) and Alexis (18). She is survived by her paternal grandparents Ashaki Zawadi and Haile Israel, and her maternal grandparents Maureen Malanaphy and Billy Long.
Religionbitchute.com

Barry Strohm

In this Weekly Message From Jesus, our Lord give us advice to live by concerning many subjects. The message is channeled by Barry Strohm. If you like what you see, please subscribe to our channel. May 26, 2021. Barry and Connie Strohm channel the Archangel Raphael on their radio show,...
Shannon, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Shannon commemorates the Unknowns during Memorial Day ceremony

The country will mark the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this year and the Memorial Day service in Shannon paid early tribute. "They gave up their identities as well as their lives for us," said retired Air Force Maj. Bill King during a keynote address on the history and importance of the Unknowns.
EducationSan Diego weekly Reader

Thomas Mann's translator John Woods, St. Augustine High's principal John Aherne

“Then there were a couple of older gentlemen here in California, one an ophthalmologist in Santa Monica and the other a retired naval officer in Julian. Both of them took the time to call me on the phone and write long letters. Each had read The Magic Mountain seven or eight times in his life, and suddenly they were reading it again and it was brand new, and they were so excited.”
ReligionMercury

James F. Burns: Biscuits and a book

I knocked on the door, holding a bouquet of bright yellow flowers for the minister’s daughter. Would she even remember me? The door swung open, and Miss Mathew said. “Come in, come in.” Yes, she remembered. Miss Mathew was 86 years old and had lived her whole life in this...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

‘The Love Boat’ captain Gavin MacLeod dead at 90

Television veteran Gavin MacLeod, who started as Captain Stubing on “The Love Boat” after successful runs on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “McHale’s Navy,” died Saturday at age 90. No cause of death was given. MacLeod had a small part in “McHale’s Navy,” before getting cast as newswriter Murray...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Son of a Lawyer Is Graduating from College

A lawyer's son graduated from college and decided to learn in his father's workplace to see if he could also become a lawyer. He was only confused further by what he observed. The son of a Spanish lawyer graduated from college and found himself confused about whether he should follow his father's footsteps and pursue a career as a lawyer.
Religioncoloradopols.com

Mark Of The Beast, Anyone?

If you haven’t had the pleasure of reading Revelations chapter 13, here’s the Bible passage Rep. Lauren Boebert is referring to in the New International Version:. 16 It also forced all people, great and small, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads,