Shannon W. Cross

Our beloved Avani was suddenly and unexpectedly met by the Angels of Heaven on May 11th, 2021 in Kahuku. Avani exemplified the meaning of living genuinely. She was pure and innocent, eager to explore the wonders of nature. Avani's natural bright and bubbly spirit energized those in her presence. She loved freely and enjoyed greeting acquaintances and foreigners alike with Aloha. Avani's beauty was enchanting, with her big bright dark brown eyes and majestic stares, and her perfect ringlet curls resting down on her pretty face. She most enjoyed playing with siblings, displaying her strength and knowledge, singing and dancing with daddy, reading books, watching Blippi, attending djembe class with mommy, having fun at the beach, visiting Ohana and exploring the earth with imagination and intrigue. Avani was in harmony with life, leading us all to reflect and act towards striving for greatness. Avani was born August 11th, 2018 in Honolulu to her father Yahshua Imanuel Zawadi and mother Maggie Kamaile Long. Avani is baby sister to siblings Amaiyah (3), Kalonji (12), Aliyah (13), Kingston (16) and Alexis (18). She is survived by her paternal grandparents Ashaki Zawadi and Haile Israel, and her maternal grandparents Maureen Malanaphy and Billy Long.