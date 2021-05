On April 12, the Devine High School Senior Class of 2021 attended their first senior party at the home of George and Martha Wall. Hosted by the Current Events Club to honor graduating seniors, ice cream floats and cookies were served, a variety of yard games and other activities were provided, and time of fellowship was enjoyed before Principal Derrick Byrd introduced attending seniors to club members. Gift cards to local businesses were drawn throughout the afternoon, and each student left with a souvenir Warhorse and Arabian cup and napkin for their memory books.