Medina County, TX

Property taxes gone wild!

By admin
devinenews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently opened my tax appraisal from Medina County (Texas) Appraisal District. My land appraisal went up by $21,000, an increase of 48% in one year, with no improvements! My land tax on 4 acres last year $974, and this year with no added improvements, $1,415! That’s a 48% increase No one that I know of in this county got a 48% raise in their income. Who of us in other counties/states saw a 48% increase in their income? We the residents of this county have not seen a 48% increase in the improvement of our road, bridges, and infrastructure. Why does the county need 48% more money?? Some of my neighbors have seen a 60% increase, so the windfall to the county could even go higher. Does the county leadership realize what will happen to us if this trend continues?? We won’t be able to afford to live in our own homes, even if we don’t have a mortgage. The appraisal comes with a letter to protest the increase, but I have already been down that route with a terrible experience.

devinenews.com
