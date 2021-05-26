Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devine, TX

Carter’s Challenge: Make someone smile in honor of sweet baby Carter

By admin
devinenews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with heavy hearts that we report that sweet little Carter Mott has gained his angel wings and gone to Heaven. Last December we published an article about this sweet little man and immediately fell in love with the bright sparkle in Carter’s eye and his beautiful smile. He was diagnosed with a rare type of leukemia called AML in September 2020, and fought a long and courageous battle before being called home. No matter how bad or tired Carter was feeling his loved ones recall that sweet baby Carter always had a sweet kiss and a hug for anyone who needed it. He has been an inspiration to so many and touched the hearts of all who met him in his short time on this Earth.

devinenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Devine, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Moore, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Page
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweets#Battle Angel#Angel Wings#Healthy Inspiration#Aml#Fox S Bar#Sweet Baby Carter#Carter Family Sunday#Baby Carter Mott#Love#Goodbye#Kindness#Man#Leukemia#Heavy Hearts#Home#Rare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Devine, TXdevinenews.com

Current Events Club Hosts DHS Class of 2021 Ice Cream Social

On April 12, the Devine High School Senior Class of 2021 attended their first senior party at the home of George and Martha Wall. Hosted by the Current Events Club to honor graduating seniors, ice cream floats and cookies were served, a variety of yard games and other activities were provided, and time of fellowship was enjoyed before Principal Derrick Byrd introduced attending seniors to club members. Gift cards to local businesses were drawn throughout the afternoon, and each student left with a souvenir Warhorse and Arabian cup and napkin for their memory books.