Carter’s Challenge: Make someone smile in honor of sweet baby Carter

It is with heavy hearts that we report that sweet little Carter Mott has gained his angel wings and gone to Heaven. Last December we published an article about this sweet little man and immediately fell in love with the bright sparkle in Carter’s eye and his beautiful smile. He was diagnosed with a rare type of leukemia called AML in September 2020, and fought a long and courageous battle before being called home. No matter how bad or tired Carter was feeling his loved ones recall that sweet baby Carter always had a sweet kiss and a hug for anyone who needed it. He has been an inspiration to so many and touched the hearts of all who met him in his short time on this Earth.