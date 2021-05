A Navy veteran, Dennis had been serving overseas in Iraq for the past couple of years, and suffered from devastating PTSD. The Perry family unexpectedly lost daddy this March. Now faced with the possibility of losing the family vehicle and home, the family of seven could use some prayers and some help with bills. Though Dennis’ military career has taken the family all over the place, his widow Christi is from the Somerset area originally and her sisters who live locally reached out to us with her story.