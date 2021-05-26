Runyan wins 4A State tennis title in Girls’ Singles
Brooke Runyan has won State in Girls Singles Tennis! She competed last week at the Annemarie Tennis center in San Antonio, March 20-21. Her first opponent fell 6-1, 6-1 from Midlothian Heritage. Runyan then faced Monique Ybarra from Palestine and it was a tougher game. Winning 6-3 and 6-3, Runyan had earned her spot in the final match against Stormy Tatum of Gatesville. The final match was a tough competition between the two top athletes and Runyan came out on top at 6-3 and 6-4 and earned the title of State Champion!devinenews.com