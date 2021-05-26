newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Natalia ISD will serve up good nutrition for local children this summer

By admin
devinenews.com
 3 days ago

This summer, Natalia ISD will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

devinenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#School Nutrition#Nutrition Education#School Food#School Education#Sfsp#Tda#Texans#Comida#Natalia Children#Child Nutrition Director#Nonprofit Summer Camps#School Meals#Education Program#Students#Schools#Lunch#Breakfast#Food Insecure#Summer Meal Sites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Service
News Break
USDA
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Edenton, NCDaily Advance

Food Pantry's Summer Nutrition Program starts in june

The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, in coordination with Edenton United Methodist Church, will once again host the Children’s Summer Nutrition Program. The program, which began in 2016, was born out of a desire to help children who are recipients of food aid during the school year continue to receive nutritious food throughout the summer.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Nutrition Services to Provide Free Summer Meals to Students

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – This summer Valley City Public School Districts Nutrition Services will again be offering free meals to all area children ages 1-18 or through high school graduation (age 21) for students receiving special education services!. The program, guided by the USDA allows parents/guardians or students to...
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

School meals program success during pandemic should be built upon

When the coronavirus crisis closed classrooms a year ago, many anti-hunger advocates credited a swiftly approved waiver from the federal Agriculture Department for helping many low-income families to weather the economic storm that followed. The waiver allowed districts that provide school breakfasts and lunches to continue feeding children, even if...
Charitiesnisd.net

Schools providing free meals for children 18 years and under

Northside ISD knows that hunger doesn’t take a break during the summer months, so the District is providing free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years and younger at 59 participating schools during the summer. Meals will be served in-cafeteria setting as we transition to a traditional style of meal...
Charitiesadvocatemag.com

Help outfit 500 students with back-to-school supplies

Mission Oak Cliff at Cliff Temple Baptist Church already has the 2021-2022 school year in view. The nonprofit’s annual back-to-school event provides school supplies and backpacks to hundreds of students every year, and you can help. Last year, they served 300 students, and this year the goal is 500. Mission...
Agricultureshipnc.com

USDA to provide critical nutrition assistance to 30M-plus kids over the summer

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a new effort funded by the American Rescue Plan to provide adequate nutrition to more than 30 million children over the summer by expanding Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits. Summer months are difficult for low-income children because they lack access to school meals that fill a nutrition gap during the school year. When school is out of session, summer feeding programs — considered a lifeline for some families — reach just a small fraction, typically less than 20 percent, of the number served during the school year. This summer, USDA will offer P-EBT benefits to all low-income children of all ages, helping families put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advocacyvincennespbs.org

Vincennes Community Summer Nutrition Program Back For Summer

It’s back to normal for the Vincennes Community Summer Nutrition Program. School is out for the summer but all children 18 and under can get a free breakfast and lunch courtesy of Sodexo. Starting today the meals are available at several locations. They must be consumed on site during the...
Charitiesdunlapiowa.com

Local district will not serve summer meals for students

Summer is an exciting time for children to enjoy time with friends, a week at camp, a family vacation, or time at the pool. But for many families who receive free and reduced-price meals at school, summer can mean a struggle to stretch their food dollars, and ultimately, hunger. Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does a child’s need for good nutrition.
Charities977wmoi.com

Summer Meals Set to Serve

The Jamieson Community Center in Monmouth has announced its annual Summer Meals program. The event will begin on June 7th, with hot meals being served around noon. Nancy Mowen, the director of the JCC, explains more:. “We’ll be serving at Lincoln Homes, Jamieson Community Center, Monmouth-Roseville High School, and the...
Butler County, PAbutlerradio.com

Lifesteps to Host Screening for Local Children

Butler County families with young children will have the chance to get more information about developmental milestones through a local screening planned for next week. Lifesteps is offering free developmental and autism screenings on Monday at the Lifesteps Stirling Village location. Children age five and younger can be screened in...
Charitiesvincennespbs.org

School corporation prepares to feed students this summer

It’s warming up outside and that means school will soon be out for the summer and one local school corporation is already planning ahead. The Vincennes Community School Corporation says it will take part in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be available to all students 18 years...
countywidenews.com

Free STEM Camps Available For Students With Disabilities

Free Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) camps for students with disabilities will be "online and doing fine" again this summer. Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, and Rick and Sherri DeRennaux from Tech-Now, Inc. will offer three-day online camps for students located anywhere in Oklahoma. Five camps are scheduled from...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Summer programs, tutoring seen as key to curbing pandemic learning loss

The risk of summer learning loss could compound the losses from this last year of virtual learning. Patricia Morgan, Executive Director of JerseyCAN, the nonprofit education advocacy organization, says that though New Jersey has some of the best public schools in the country, only half our students were on grade level even before the pandemic-related shutdowns. And the risk of summer learning loss — which happens every year — could compound the losses from this last year of virtual learning.
Pleasanton, TXPleasanton Express

Pleasanton ISD free summer meals to begin in June

Free summer meals for children will begin in June at Pleasanton ISD. •Pleasanton Junior High Cafeteria, June 14-July 9. Breakfast from 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. •Pleasanton Elementary Cafeteria, June 14-July 1. Breakfast from 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. These meals are...
Texas StateFredericksburg Standard

Texas Exes present scholarships

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter’s annual scholarship presentation and student recognition will be held on Wednesday, June 2, at 5 p.m. at The Club at Barons CreekSide, at 316 Goehmann Lane. This year the chapter is awarding 11 scholarships totaling over $21,000. Both are record numbers for the chapter and...
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Katy ISD set to offer free meals for area students this summer

Although the school year is ending, Katy-area families in need have options for feeding their children this summer. The Katy Independent School District nutrition and food service department is ready with curbside grab-and-go meals and hot meals for all area students 18 and under — not just district students, as well as in-person summer school and special needs students.