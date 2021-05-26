Natalia ISD will serve up good nutrition for local children this summer

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a new effort funded by the American Rescue Plan to provide adequate nutrition to more than 30 million children over the summer by expanding Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits. Summer months are difficult for low-income children because they lack access to school meals that fill a nutrition gap during the school year. When school is out of session, summer feeding programs — considered a lifeline for some families — reach just a small fraction, typically less than 20 percent, of the number served during the school year. This summer, USDA will offer P-EBT benefits to all low-income children of all ages, helping families put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic.