Natalia ISD will serve up good nutrition for local children this summer
This summer, Natalia ISD will connect children 18 and younger and enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.