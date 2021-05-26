newsbreak-logo
Veterans killed by drunk drivers remembered in enforcement effort

CDOT joins MADD to honor veterans killed by impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving during the upcoming summer months, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will join forces for the Memorial Day DUI enforcement period from May 28 to June 1. The enforcement period aims to remind Coloradans to celebrate responsibly over the holiday weekend and throughout the summer.

