Veterans killed by drunk drivers remembered in enforcement effort

The smell of weed coming from a truck driving in front of an off-duty RCMP officer’s vehicle was strong enough that he opted to call it in for fellow officers to have a closer look. The officer’s nose was tipped off while driving near Holyrood in Newfoundland and Labrador at 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 22. Upon seeing a truck towing a snowmobile trailer, he then smelled weed, reports the Holyrood detachment of the RCMP. The RCMP officer reported the information to the Holyrood RCMP and within a few minutes, the on-duty officers carried out a traffic stop for the truck. Florida woman who drove her SUV in bike lane for a quarter mile fesses up: There’s a sack of weed in her pants Man sleeping in running truck in the middle of intersection easy pickings for arresting authorities Driver fingers friend’s second-hand smoke in car for positive drug test During the stop, the officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis emanating from inside the truck and could see open cannabis, which was later determined to belong to the truck’s passenger, the statement notes. Suspecting that the driver was drug-impaired, the officers had him complete roadside sobriety testing, which showed further signs of impairment. The vehicle driver, 33, was arrested for drug-impaired driving and transported to the RCMP detachment to complete a drug influence evaluation. A trained officer carries out that evaluation , using a 12-step test that involves both questions and psychophysical tests, including a blood or urine test to determine impairment. The legal limit is two nanograms of THC per millilitre in whole blood, at which level a driver could be facing criminal charges and fines. If the level is greater than five nanograms of THC per millilitre of blood, this could result in a fine or imprisonment, according…