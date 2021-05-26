Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

A complete guide to OkHttp

logrocket.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTTP/2 support (efficient socket usage) Connection pooling (reduces request latency in the absence of HTTP/2) GZIP compression (shrinks download sizes) Response caching (avoids re-fetching the same data) Silent recovery from common connection problems. Alternative IP address detection (in IPv4 and IPv6 environments) Support for modern TLS features (TLS 1.3, ALPN,...

blog.logrocket.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Applications#Api#Application Features#Guide#Web Applications#Custom Projects#Tls#Alpn#Okhttp 4 X#Java 8#Okio#Androidmanifest Xml#Okhttpclient#System Out Println#Httpurl#Fifo#Okhttp Configuration#Okhttp 3 12 X Branch#Importing Okhttp#Complete Calls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Militaryatlanticcitynews.net

A Complete Guide on Buying Standard Military Ribbons

Finding standard military ribbons with the best quality is essential for those who want to represent their service in the armed forces with pride. There is a lot that goes into picking the right standard ribbons for you. In this guide, we will be going through each aspect you will have to look into when picking the right standard military ribbon for you and all the essential things to check before finalizing that order.
atoallinks.com

The Complete Online Guide to Knifemaking, TOOLS OF THE TRADE

This is called ed multiple cutlery. Many of these tools, such as B. The devices are relatively expensive. Everyone has to decide how much money they want to invest in this metal barrel. For some, you only cut the profile of the saw blade with a saw or the saw blade with a file. Others invest a little and get the key to most of the profile work. Those who love the concept invest in three or four key tools to make knives fast. Depending on the importance, it would be a 2×72 sanding belt, a drill, a blacksmith, and a bandsaw. Can you work without this tool? Yes, but it’s a lot more fun to find the right tool for the job and gives you more time to focus on the artistic aspects of the job. Note that in addition to the tools and equipment mentioned above, the locksmith will need some common equipment such as pliers, hammers, saws, and various types of pliers.
LifestyleDezeen

Dezeen guides

Thinking of using stone in your project? Our latest Dezeen guide includes 15 popular types of natural rock used in architecture, interiors and design with links to hundreds of examples to inspire your own work. Thinking of using timber in your architecture or design project? Our guide to 15 of...
PhotographyClick it Up a Notch

Complete Guide to Understanding the Exposure Triangle

You are ready to take on the next step in mastering photography and tackle manual mode. I promise, you’re ready. A lot of new and big words are going to be thrown around like exposure triangle, depth of field, focal planes etc. The first thing I want you to understand...
Entertainmentmolliemakes.com

A Complete Guide to Patchwork & Quilting Masterclass

Whether you’re just starting out on your quilting journey, have made a few projects and are keen to learn more or are a devoted quilter eager to perfect your techniques, Judi Kirk’s Complete guide to patchwork and quilting: 30 years of techniques, tips and tricks is designed for you – allowing to reach your full quilting potential.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Complete Guide to Data Augmentation for Computer Vision

All the theory you need to know about Image Augmentation. For beginners and experts. Data Augmentation is one of the most important topics in Deep Computer Vision. When you train your neural network, you should do data augmentation like… ALWAYS. Otherwise, you are not using your dataset effectively and your model does not perform as well as it could.
Video GamesIGN

How-To Guides

Welcome to the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Biomutant on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This section contains helpful how-to guides to ensure your survival in the dangerous open world.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Complete Guide To Be an Artificial Intelligence Professional

Artificial Intelligence is one of the biggest technological waves that have hit the world of technology. According to research from Gartner, artificial intelligence will create a business value worth US$3.9 trillion by 2022. Globally the artificial Intelligence market will grow at a rate of 154 percent. This resulted in the high demand for AI engineers today.
MusicDaily Iowan

How to Start Producing Music: A Complete Guide for Beginners

For thousands of years, music has been one of the most powerful ways to creatively express yourself. Fortunately, contemporary technology has made it easier than ever before to get started. In fact, you no longer need to know how to play an instrument — you simply need a computer. Let’s...
SoftwareInfoworld

The Complete Guide to Developer-First Application Security

As a result of globalization and digital transformation, business now runs on ones and zeros. No matter the industry, high-performing organizations all compete for the same advantage: Transforming the customer experience into a digital-first medium that stands out. In this ebook, we’ll take a look at the current state of...
Softwareatoallinks.com

A Complete Guide on How to Reprint W2 in QuickBooks?

A W2 form contains the record of income earned and taxes paid by the employee. It is a wage and tax statement that is sent to an employee and the Internal Revenue Service at the end of the year. If any of the employees lost the W2 form, the employer needs to reprint the w2 form in QuickBooks. The reissued w2 form contains the Reissued Statement, Copies B, C and 2 and a copy of the w2 filing instructions. To get detailed information on reprint w2 QuickBooks Online, read the blog till the end.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

Full Stack Development with Next.js and Supabase – The Complete Guide

Supabase is an open source Firebase alternative that lets you create a real-time backend in less than two minutes. Supabase has continued to gain hype and adoption with developers in my network over the past few months. And a lot of the people I've talked to about it prefer the fact that it leverages a SQL-style database, and they like that it's open source, too.
SoftwareInfoworld

Apple Xcode Cloud brings CI/CD to Xcode IDE

Apple has introduced Xcode Cloud, a cloud-based continuous integration and continuous delivery service integrated into its Xcode 13 IDE. Available in a limited beta, Xcode Cloud provides tools for building apps and running tests in parallel in the cloud. With Xcode Cloud, developers can configure workflows to suit their development...
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

E3 2021: The Complete Schedule Guide For All Press Conferences & Shows

This week will finally see E3 2021 descend upon us. The limitations of reality have forced the annual convention of all things gaming to move into the digital space, but that will hardly dampen the excitement fans would have going into the second half of the year. With plenty of press conferences and showcases to catch, the E3 2021 schedule is jam-packed. Thankfully, the majority of the shows will be on most social media platforms.
Coding & Programmingtelerik.com

Going Beyond ESLint: An Overview of Static Analysis in JavaScript

Static analysis in JavaScript can drastically improve your code quality. Take a look at how so, some available tools and tips for implementing this practice. It has become an accepted best practice to use linting in JavaScript projects, but linting isn’t the only way to reduce errors and increase code consistency. Static analysis is a deep topic, and even in dynamic programming languages like JavaScript, there are ways to ensure high code quality beyond linting.
Technologycybersecdn.com

NIST Cybersecurity Framework A Complete Guide – 2021 Edition

Do you agree that your organizations lack of rulemaking poses serious safety concerns?. Does the policy introduce a penalty / punishment / sanction as an enforcement mechanism?. Does your organization/Firm implement the NIST cybersecurity Framework?. How might an employees actions lead to a shutdown of normal business operations?. Is the...