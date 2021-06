This is the third and final article in a series that guides you through the process of creating a “wishlist” mobile application using the Flutter SDK. The wishlist contains items that the user would like to someday own, storing each item’s name, description, and URL. The mobile app provides the user interface and communicates with a back-end application, which stores the list and provides an API to perform CRUD operations on it. The initial version of the app simply provides a functioning wishlist, while the final version incorporates Auth0 authentication to allow only authorized users to use the app as well as to use a secure API.