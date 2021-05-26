newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson's talk show to take over slot held by Ellen DeGeneres

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson will take over the daytime slot currently held by Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show when the programme comes to an end in 2022. ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ – which is syndicated across the US by NBC, but is owned and produced by Warners – is currently billed as the headline show on daytime television and holds leading time slots, but when the show wraps next year, it will be ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ that takes its place.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellen Show#Show Time#Warners#Nbcuniversal Local#Daytime Television#The Hollywood Reporter#Star#Executive Vice President#First Run Syndication#Nbc Owned Stations#Autumn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover is a Twangy Reba McEntire Hit [WATCH]

Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.
TV & VideosRadar Online.com

The Massive Scramble To Replace Ellen DeGeneres After Talk Show Host Quits

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end in 2022 after its 19th Season, leaving a huge hole in the daytime TV schedule that celebrities are scrambling to fill. As Radar first reported, NBC executives have been grooming Kelly Clarkson to take over the throne ever since her show launched in 2019. We're told the execs "adore Kelly" and staffer say she is "a joy to work with, unlike Ellen."
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Mary McNamara: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to call it quits on her daytime talk show. The last year or so, TheEllen DeGeneres Show has been met with controversy due to the recent exposure on how she treats her staff behind the scenes. Following all the public drama and rumors, Ellen revealed, “Today I am announcing that the last season, season nineteen, will be my last season,” during a recent episode. Now, shade towards DeGeneres’s announcement comes from none other than fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

The Kelly Clarkson Show: Amy Adams Says Meryl Streep Taught Her to Knit in an Effort to Calm Down (Watch Video)

Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep taught actress Amy Adams how to knit in an effort to calm down. The two actresses joined hands to play nuns in the 2008 drama Doubt, and Adams shared Streep shared her hobby to help the Justice League star focus while bonding with their movie characters, reports aceshowbiz.com. “I learned how to knit – Meryl Streep taught me,” Amy told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. WandaVision Actress Kat Dennings and Beau Andrew WK Share a Passionate Lip-Kiss in Public (See Pic).
CelebritiesComplex

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell’s ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Seth Rogen has finally apologized for being the reason people scream “ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!!” at the singer/host on the street wherever she goes. Rogen hopped on a call with the American Idol champ for an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two discussed the popular line from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which Steve Carell screams while getting waxed. Before jumping into an interview, Kelly asked the actor/writer/producer if he really came up with the line.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Potential Successor Named By NBC Exec After Announcement of Show Coming to an End

Although The Ellen DeGeneres Show won’t be coming to an end until 2022, an NBC executive has already named a possible replacement for the longtime host. On Wednesday, it was announced that the longtime talk show would end after Season 19 comes to a close next year. The show is currently airing Season 18, but many wondered how long the show would last following allegations of a toxic workplace environment stemming from last year. Further rumors have already popped up about who could possibly take over the job in another similar daytime talk show.
Celebritiestrendswide.com

Richard Reid recalls his nightmare encounter with Ellen Degeneres

Ellen DeGeneres confirmed this week she was ending her long-running talk show after 19 seasons following a highly-publicised toxic workplace scandal. And on Friday, Australian entertainment reporter Richard Reid sensationally said ‘it’s about time’ fans saw Ellen as a ‘bitter, uncaring control freak’ as he recalled his own encounters with the host that still ‘sends shivers down his spine’.
Behind Viral Videosmiamiheatnation.com

What TikTok Stars Owe ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

The comedian is ending her daytime talk show after 19 years. Her segment “Ellen’s Wonderful Web of Wonderment” was the start of a new kind of fame. Ellen DegeneresCredit…Ryan Pfluger for The New York Times. By John Koblin. In May 2010, well before the TikTok era, a 12-year-old from Oklahoma...