Kelly Clarkson's talk show to take over slot held by Ellen DeGeneres
Kelly Clarkson will take over the daytime slot currently held by Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show when the programme comes to an end in 2022. ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ – which is syndicated across the US by NBC, but is owned and produced by Warners – is currently billed as the headline show on daytime television and holds leading time slots, but when the show wraps next year, it will be ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ that takes its place.www.tribuneledgernews.com