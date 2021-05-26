newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: How to pay for Medicaid: just increase the tobacco tax

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding "Missouri governor scuttles Medicaid expansion after lawmakers provide no money" (May 13): Here are some suggestions for our Missouri elected representatives on how to pay for Medicaid expansion: First and foremost, raise the tax on all tobacco products by $2 to $3 per cigarette pack. Cancer from smoking is a major burden on the medical service industry. This would also make smoking a cost deterrent to most teenagers never to begin the habit.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Industry#Common Sense#Tobacco Products#Tax#State Lawmakers#Cigarette Smoking#Tax#Medicaid Expansion#Missouri Governor#Money#Medical#Cigarette Pack#Elected Representatives#Soda#Childhood Obesity#Cancer#Drinks#Opinions#Teenagers#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Personal Financetucson.com

Letter: Everyone-including people-should pay Fed Income Taxes

A recent writer, David Hart, said Corporations need taxing and "for years I have asked the question, why doesn't everyone pay taxes? These companies that make billions and pay no taxes is just not right." I guess he doesn't include people in "everyone." Did you know that 32.6% of the people with an income between 50-75k paid no federal tax in 2019? And 16.9% of the people with an income between 75-100k paid no federal tax in 2019? (Source: Statista) Is that right? We all enjoy the benefits our country provides us-national security, infrastructure, environmental protection, our spectacular National Parks, social welfare programs and much, much more. So why doesn't everyone-regardless of your income, even if only $10, pay something, or provide community service, in recognition that you do receive significant benefits from our national government? So it's not just corporations "cheating on America" is it Mr. Hart?
Lexington, SCLexington County Chronicle

No tax increase in Lexington 1's proposed budget, increases pay and benefits

Lexington 1's board approved a 2nd reading budget that calls for no tax increase. A 3rd and final reading is still needed. On Tuesday, May 18, during a meeting of the Lexington County School District 1 Board of Trustees, Lexington 1 administrators presented the 2nd reading of a proposed 2021–2022 general fund operating budget. Adjustments in the recommended budget from 1st reading to 2nd reading relate to increases in the current Fiscal Year (2020–2021) projected state surplus and increases in projected revenue for 2021–2022 released by the Board of Economic Advisors on April 8 and later adopted in the Senate Appropriations Bills passed on April 29.
Oklahoma City, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Hospitals question fee increase to help pay for Medicaid expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite an influx of hundreds of millions of federal dollars earmarked to help pay for Medicaid expansion, lawmakers are proposing increasing fees paid by hospitals with the money to be used for the same purpose. “While we’re not opposed to doing our part to increase access to...
EconomyWashington Missourian

Gas tax increase

Passing a tax increase in Missouri is no easy feat. It’s damn near impossible with the anti-tax furor that possesses Republican super majorities in the General Assembly. But this week, in an acknowledgement of our state’s deteriorating infrastructure, the Missouri Legislature passed a bill that will raise the state’s gas tax to pay for road and bridge maintenance.
Hillsboro, NHUnion Leader

Letter: School vouchers will undermine schools, increase taxes

School vouchers undermine schools and increase taxes. To the Editor: I am writing as a concerned citizen, homeowner, and longtime resident of the state of New Hampshire, regarding the tax-funded school vouchers our lawmakers are trying to put into the state budget. Many Granite Staters, myself included, are strongly opposed...
Congress & CourtsFulton Sun

Ashcroft: Senate should end debate to pass Medicaid funding tax

Republicans in the Missouri Senate should move to shut off debate if a filibuster blocks anti-abortion lawmakers from putting their stamp on provider taxes that fund Medicaid, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in an interview with the Missouri Independent this week. The advice was not, however, well received by...
Politicshalfwheel.com

Nevada Senate Approves Tobacco Purchasing Age Increase

Earlier this week, the Nevada Senate gave its approval to AB 59, a bill that if signed into law by the governor will bring the state into alignment with the federal minimum age of 21-years-old to purchase tobacco. The bill was passed by a vote of 14-7, which means it...
Income Taxthereflector.com

Letter to the editor: No new taxes is the best approach

In the April 21 edition, a letter writer wrote “support for the wealth tax” regarding a Washington legislative proposal to impose a 1 percent “wealth tax” on “billionaires.”. Aside from the very difficult proposition of determining the taxable valuation of a “billionaire’s” holdings (“wealth” not “realized capital gains”) that would...
Missouri Statekhn.org

Missouri Lawmakers Fail To Extend Tax That Funds Medicaid

The legislators did not approve a long-standing Medicaid provider tax that provides funds to care for elderly, disabled and low-income residents. Nursing home owners say if the state doesn't fix the problem, their businesses will suffer and residents will be caught in the middle. Other advocates are also challenging the decision by the Missouri governor to not implement a Medicaid expansion approved by voters. Efforts to expand Medicaid in Florida and Wyoming are also making news.
Wallingford, CTncadvertiser.com

Letter: Enough is enough on taxes

The governor and legislative Democrats have a plan that would increase the price of gas and another that would result in you paying more for everyday services and goods such as groceries. With help from dozens of residents, we sent them a very public message in Wallingford last week: Enough is enough.
PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Missourians must now pay to defend Medicaid lawsuit

Regarding "Lawsuit filed to force Medicaid expansion in Missouri" (May 20): Even after Missourians voted for it, the state Legislature did not fund Medicaid expansion, and Gov. Mike Parson withdrew his support. Now it appears that the citizens of Missouri will have to pay to defend the lawsuit, which has been filed against the state seeking to force Medicaid expansion.
HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Centene flexes its muscle as a Medicaid administrator

Regarding "Centene CEO again threatens to leave Missouri, this time over Medicaid expansion" (May 20): Centene Chief Executive Officer Michael Neidorff is quoted as describing himself as the “largest provider of Medicaid.” As a physician, I feel compelled to comment that neither Neidorff nor his company is a health care provider, but rather they serve as for-profit administrators of state Medicaid programs. He is a very well-connected, powerful executive who exerts leverage over our economy by threatening to leave the state.
HealthStandard-Examiner

Letter: Romney's tax on opioids will cause harm

Raising the price of opioids is probably not a good idea. First, it will increase the cost of everyone's insurance. And for those who aren't covered, it will significantly increase the cost of their opioid prescriptions. 325 mg will be a $3.25 increase per pill. It will certainly encourage the illegal drug trade. An instant increase in the value of the dealers'/cartel's drugs and business. And since they will be more expensive, those who commit crimes to afford their habit will need to commit more crime. Biggest point is: it doesn't address the reasons people overdose. Please spend your efforts giving people hope for a better life. You know, employment, stability, chance for success and to get out of the situations they are in right now.
Virginia StateFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Virginia, don't tax military retirement pay

Do you realize that Virginia is one of only nine states that fully tax military retirement pay? Yes, it seems that 82 percent of the states in the union value the service and dedication of those who served in the military so much that they do not collect income tax on some or all of their military retirement.
Colorado StateSterling Journal-Advocate

Marijuana regulation bill overwhelmingly passes in Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives passed the state’s most substantial marijuana regulation policy since legalization on Thursday, intending to crack down on youth access to high-potency THC products and tighten rules for the medical marijuana market. HB21-1317 passed overwhelmingly, 56-8, and moves on to the state Senate, where it is...
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Bad move by Legislature to sink Medicaid expansion

Regarding "Missouri governor scuttles Medicaid expansion after lawmakers provide no money" (May 13): The majority of the voters in Missouri approved Medicaid expansion. This was a win for Missouri. Other states have found that giving more low-income residents access to Medicaid saves money and increases revenue in the long term.