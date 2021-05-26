Letter: How to pay for Medicaid: just increase the tobacco tax

A recent writer, David Hart, said Corporations need taxing and "for years I have asked the question, why doesn't everyone pay taxes? These companies that make billions and pay no taxes is just not right." I guess he doesn't include people in "everyone." Did you know that 32.6% of the people with an income between 50-75k paid no federal tax in 2019? And 16.9% of the people with an income between 75-100k paid no federal tax in 2019? (Source: Statista) Is that right? We all enjoy the benefits our country provides us-national security, infrastructure, environmental protection, our spectacular National Parks, social welfare programs and much, much more. So why doesn't everyone-regardless of your income, even if only $10, pay something, or provide community service, in recognition that you do receive significant benefits from our national government? So it's not just corporations "cheating on America" is it Mr. Hart?