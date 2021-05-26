Letter: How to pay for Medicaid: just increase the tobacco tax
Regarding "Missouri governor scuttles Medicaid expansion after lawmakers provide no money" (May 13): Here are some suggestions for our Missouri elected representatives on how to pay for Medicaid expansion: First and foremost, raise the tax on all tobacco products by $2 to $3 per cigarette pack. Cancer from smoking is a major burden on the medical service industry. This would also make smoking a cost deterrent to most teenagers never to begin the habit.www.stltoday.com