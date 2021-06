France and international donors to help the Lebanese Army. The nation of Lebanon is multi-ethnic and multi-religious mainly comprising of various Christian and Muslim sects – along with a minority Druze community. In recent history, the ills of Israel, Palestine, Iran, and Syria have all engulfed Lebanon to various degrees and with different outcomes. The most dangerous being the abuse of Lebanon by Palestinian forces under the PLO during its height of power. Therefore, the Lebanese Armed Forces (Forces Armées Libanaises) needs strengthening to protect the unity state.