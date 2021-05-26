Top 4 Vertical Farming Stocks

The U.S. soy industry is continuing to drive demand through innovation for soybean farmers and end-users. With funding and support from the soy checkoff, the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is leading the effort to build momentum for SOYLEIC (Soy-LAY-ick), a non-GMO soybean variety containing high oleic trait technology. This variety will give farmers a chance to meet end-user high oleic oil needs for specific markets. “SOYLEIC is the latest example of the value the checkoff brings to soybean farmers by providing research funding investments that result in innovations farmers can put to work right now to maximize profit opportunities,” says Meagan Kaiser, USB Treasurer. “The reliability that U.S. soybean farmers provide can meet end-user demand, expand and strengthen market share in the food industry, and diversify their acres, furthering profitability on the farm.” SOYLEIC seeds are going into about 40,000 acres across 14 states from Georgia to Minnesota during the 2021 growing season. A new website, www.soyleic.com, is now available for more information for farmers, researchers, chefs, and health-conscious consumers. High oleic soybean oil provides increased functionality and contains zero trans-fat. It creates nutritional food for humans and feeds for animal diets while offering a diversified and value-added planting option for farmers.