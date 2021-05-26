Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Top 4 Vertical Farming Stocks

By Rob Otman
investmentu.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world’s population grows, there are more mouths to feed. This has presented some big challenges in agriculture. Although, we’ve continued to innovate and overcome. There have been some great investing opportunities and vertical farming stocks are up next. In general, farmland has been a great area to invest....

investmentu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Growth Stocks#Plant Growth#Productivity Growth#Apph#Smg#Cubxf#Arfm#Appharvest#Sunlight Supply Inc#Aerogrow International#Canadian#Aerofarms#Spac#Vertical Farming Stocks#Tsx#Manward Financial Digest#Traditional Farming#Precision Farming#Innovative Farming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Vertical Roots Expands To Atlanta; Opens Third Indoor Farm Alongside Two Of The Largest Southeastern Produce Distributors

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Roots ®, the largest hydroponic container farm in the U.S. sustainably growing fresh leafy greens year-round, opened its third indoor farm in Atlanta, Georgia this June. The company partnered with two of the leading Southeastern produce suppliers, Collins Brothers Produce and Phoenix Wholesale Foodservice , to place the farm directly at their facilities. The new Atlanta farm site will eliminate the need for produce transportation to the distributor and allow Vertical Roots lettuce to be delivered to local customers the same day it's harvested.
Auburn, ALWTVM

Auburn University converts shipping containers into vertical farms

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s Agriculture Department converted a shipping container into a vertical farm to grow and produce food to serve to students. With these stations plants can grow vertically indoors without soil, getting their nutrition from water and light energy from powerful LEDs. Right now they are...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Village Farms Stock Fell 13% in May

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) stock declined 12.7% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The catalyst behind the decline was the Canada-based cannabis player's release of first-quarter results that disappointed some investors. For context, the S&P 500 index returned 0.7% last month. Village Farms stock is underperforming...
Agricultureroyalexaminer.com

Why vertical farming is becoming more popular

Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops indoors in vertically stacked layers. Often, they’re housed in tall glass buildings where the temperature, humidity, and light conditions can be controlled. Here are a few reasons why vertical farming is gaining popularity. • It uses less space. Vertical farms can fit...
Agriculturefarms.com

Pontus Files International Patent Application for Automated Vertical Farm Harvesting Robot

VANCOUVER, BC - Pontus Protein Ltd., is pleased to announce that it has filed an international patent application through the Patent Coordination Treaty with the World Intellectual Property Organization for Pontus' proprietary Harvesting Automated Robotic Vehicle or "HARV" for short. HARV is a vertical farm rack system and automated plant tending and harvesting robot designed to work along side and assist Pontus' Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponics System or CEVAS system.
Agricultureagdaily.com

Study tracks food’s value from farm to plate globally

As soon as an ear of corn is taken off its stalk, or a potato is pulled from the ground, it travels anywhere from a few miles to across continents, and sometimes undergoes a multitude of processes that transform it into the food we consume. These miles and processes all...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

NASA Funds Tiny Tomatoes for Vertical Farming on Earth and Space

Tiny tomatoes suitable for vertical farming developed using CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology at UC Riverside. (Robert Jinkerson/UCR) Urban agriculture offers many benefits for food production but often has higher costs relative to traditional farming and is limited to only a few crops. By 2050, there will be nine billion people on the planet, but arable land is decreasing. Global food production will need to double to meet food needs, though climate change complicates the problem more.
Agriculturetheapopkavoice.com

Is regenerative agriculture egg-zactly what the planet needs?

In this sustainability story, it’s the chicken. According to Bloomberg, American farmers are tackling the $6.1B US egg industry by raising chickens with regenerative agriculture, resulting in “climate-friendly eggs.”. What is regenerative agriculture?. Modern agriculture was responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, per the EPA. Regenerative agriculture...
Agriculturedrgnews.com

New soybean seed trait delivers on consumer preference, farmer bottom line

The U.S. soy industry is continuing to drive demand through innovation for soybean farmers and end-users. With funding and support from the soy checkoff, the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is leading the effort to build momentum for SOYLEIC (Soy-LAY-ick), a non-GMO soybean variety containing high oleic trait technology. This variety will give farmers a chance to meet end-user high oleic oil needs for specific markets. “SOYLEIC is the latest example of the value the checkoff brings to soybean farmers by providing research funding investments that result in innovations farmers can put to work right now to maximize profit opportunities,” says Meagan Kaiser, USB Treasurer. “The reliability that U.S. soybean farmers provide can meet end-user demand, expand and strengthen market share in the food industry, and diversify their acres, furthering profitability on the farm.” SOYLEIC seeds are going into about 40,000 acres across 14 states from Georgia to Minnesota during the 2021 growing season. A new website, www.soyleic.com, is now available for more information for farmers, researchers, chefs, and health-conscious consumers. High oleic soybean oil provides increased functionality and contains zero trans-fat. It creates nutritional food for humans and feeds for animal diets while offering a diversified and value-added planting option for farmers.
Agricultureagupdate.com

Grain prices impact equipment sales, cattle markets

The agricultural economy is working to recover from COVID-19, and no one is busier in 2021 than equipment dealers. As grain prices continued rising this year, farmers began to make new equipment purchases that they’d postponed for several years. However, the livestock sector has a way to go before it joins in on the recovery.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Acre Changes in Crops from 1991 to 2016

Over the past 25 years, there have been shifts in crops planted in the United States. Overall, acres in feed grain crops decreased while acres in oilseed crops increased. Feed grain crops losing acres were wheat, oats, barley, and sorghum. The only feed grain crop with a large acre increase was corn. Within oilseed crops, soybeans accounted for 90% of the acres in the category. Over time, U.S. Farmers have tended to specialize production in corn and soybeans in the United States.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

A Matter of Perspective: Embracing Small Dairy Farms

I had the privilege a number of years ago to spend some time in the Snake River area of eastern Idaho, which is home to some of the largest potato-growing farms in the country. The history behind these operations is pretty interesting and was largely shaped by the Homestead Act...
AgricultureThe Daily News Online

Letter: Vertical farming an intriguing concept

Has anyone heard of vertical farming? I read an article the other day about this up and coming entrepreneurial endeavor. It sounds feasible and would help utilize farm land taken over by solar farms, to maybe grow just as much but in a vertical area vs. horizontal area. Just a...
Agricultureagupdate.com

No-till vegetables growing world-wide

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. – No-till field crops are becoming the norm across the country. Now the practice is spreading into vegetable-farming businesses. Although it can be challenging to learn what works on any particular field, a roundtable at the 2021 Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service conference highlighted ideas for vegetable farmers.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy In June? 2 To Checkout This Week

Investing In Marijuana Stocks In The Summer Of 2021. Are you looking for the best way to invest in marijuana stocks for the summer? In 2021 the cannabis sector has seen its share of market volatility. After reaching new highs in February many leading pot stocks have seen declines in market value for over 3 months. Although May still showed a decline in market value for the cannabis sector, we did see signs of some upward momentum in the market.
AgricultureConscious Life News

As Wood Prices Surge 400%, Hemp Homes are Cheaper, More Efficient, and CO2 Negative

This time last year, the price of lumber was $300 per thousand board feet. In only a year, the price has shot up over 400% to $1,686 for the same amount. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the surge in lumber prices has added nearly $39,000 to the price of an average new single-family new build home and about $13,000 to a multi-family home.
AgricultureFood Navigator

iFarm talks ‘next generation’ of vertical farming, Qatar expansion

Finnish ag tech company iFarm has entered into a multi-year partnership with Sadarah Partners to bring what it describes as the ‘next generation’ of sustainable vertical farming to Qarar. iFarm is an ag tech company based in Finland, with operations in Russia, Europe and globally. The company is now expanding...
Agricultureatlantanews.net

Vertical Farming Market Robust Growth; Margins To Expand | Signify, Osram, Sky Greens

Global Vertical Farming Market Size study, by Structure (Shipping Container and Building-based), Offering (Lighting, Hydroponic Components, Climate Control and Sensors), Growing Mechanism (Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics), Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs (Tomato, Lettuce, Bell & Chili Peppers, Strawberry, Cucumber, Leafy Greens, Herbs and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vertical Farming market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vertical Farming market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Top CBD Marijuana Stocks To Invest In? 2 For Your 2021 Watchlist

Are you looking for different ways to invest in marijuana stocks in 2021? Since the start of the pandemic, the cannabis industry has managed to thrive under the economic hardship that hit other major industries. In fact, the demand for cannabis has continued to rise in the US and Canada through 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021. As a result, many leading cannabis companies are delivering strong revenue growth in Q1 2021 financials.
San Jose, CAurbanagnews.com

OnePointOne and Sakata Seed America Aim to Accelerate the Quality and Variety in Vertical Farming

SAN JOSE, CA — OnePointOne and Sakata Seed America announced today a game-changing collaboration in the acceleration of vertical farming. Together, the two leading entities will share intelligence and analysis focused on maximizing plant outputs while minimizing environmental impact. The large-scale research program begins today at OnePointOne’s facility in San...