Coding & Programming

Improve CSS performance with these 6 tips

logrocket.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSS sits at the presentation layer of website design. If done right, it adds beauty for your users and the right feel to the HTML markup underneath. If not, it could result in a bad user experience and do a number on your website’s speed and performance. In this article,...

blog.logrocket.com
Computersspeckyboy.com

How to Target Design Elements with the CSS :not Pseudo-Class

Consistency is good practice in all areas of web design. On the front end, it makes for a better user experience. Under the hood, maintenance becomes more efficient. Yet there are times when a specific part of a design doesn’t quite fit the mold. It may be a one-off design feature that is utilized on a single page or area of a site. For example, home pages often include elements that don’t carry over to secondary pages. Individual blog posts might also require a certain formatting of their own.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Cool CSS Variable Tricks To Try

CSS variables (or custom properties, whichever is more convenient) were originally conceived to store repeating properties, such as color palettes or fonts, in one place. Working with variables in preprocessors is much more flexible, but the magic of SASS/SCSS cannot always be applied. In the real world, we often do without them, which may lead to code bloat, as well as unnecessary files and excess formatting. In this article, we will consider several interesting hacks that allow you to use custom properties for what would seem impossible without preprocessors or JS.
SoftwareThe Daily

Helpful Tips to Improve Meeting Experience in Microsoft Teams

Teams stimulate and facilitate cooperation and communication among colleagues. For many of us, meetings form an essential part of working as a team effectively, even distant apart with growing apps without a hitch throughout the day. More than 20 applications released in meetings ensure work outcome, engaging team discussions, and presentations shared at scheduled times. To plan an online or in-person meet, always ensure that the call’s purpose is predefined and pointers prepared to reflect the need of an invite and to whom. Always try considering the difference in time zones and work hours into account before any call across borders. In this article, I have shared helpful tips to improve meeting experience in Microsoft Teams and before we head further, let’s take a good example of it. If you use ‘Scheduling Assistant” in Outlook, you will be aware of invitee availability for a team meeting and avoid conflict in the calendar. Scroll down to learn more about clever tips for making your session worth attending, and not forget to enroll for online ‘Microsoft Teams Training.’
SoftwareHPCwire

Charmworks Debuts CharmMPI, Offering Performance Improvements for MPI Codes

June 3, 2021 — Charmworks has released CharmMPI, a dynamic runtime environment that allows developers to dramatically improve the performance of their MPI-based applications. With this release, CharmMPI joins the ranks of a select group of message-passing interface implementations like MPICH, MVAPICH and OpenMPI. Users of existing MPI implementations can add the benefit of CharmMPI’s adaptive computing capabilities, like dynamic load balancing and automatic communication optimizations, immediately.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Detecting The User's Color Scheme Preference With CSS

If you’re a developer, chances are that you use dark mode on your machine and code editor. If not, what are you waiting for? Join the dark side!. Jokes apart, it is common nowadays to allow users to select a different theme when visiting a website. Now you can do this with CSS only, not the theme selection itself, for that you still need JS but with CSS you can now detect the user’s machine color scheme (light or dark) and display the correct colors on your website immediately.
Computersalex.party

CSS-Trickz: An Experiment with Netlify's On-Demand Builders

At the behest of Dave Rupert in the Shop Talk Show D-D-D-Discord, I'm going to talk about my adventures in making an efficient and poorly designed typo-squatting knock-off of CSS-Tricks.com called CSS-Trickz.com, which turned into an experiment in how to make a cached and auto building site on Netlify, using their new On-Demand Builders.
Small Businesspalmcoastgov.com

SCORE BUSINESS TIP: Two Simple Tips to Improve Your Website’s Visitor Experience

(SCORE) - A positive user experience is directly tied to the impression prospective customers have about your brand, including the level of quality of your product or service. There are two simple steps you can take to make sure you are giving your web visitors the best user experience possible – page load speed and quality content. Here is how to make sure your website has both.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

SEGGER's emRun Runtime Library Licensed by SiFive for Superior Code Size and Performance Improvements

-- The SEGGER emRun runtime library is available as part of the recently announced SiFive 21G1 release. SiFive’s focus on toolchain and library support enables key market requirements, including reduced code size and lower memory footprints. To support this goal, SiFive has licensed emRun as part of the SiFive Freedom Tools and Freedom-E-SDK packages. This integration enables chip designers to easily achieve optimum performance, while reducing code size by up to 25 % [1][2].
Beauty & FashionCSS-Tricks

Jetpack Boost Handles Critical CSS For You

❥ Sponsored (Written by Geoff Graham) Critical CSS is one of those things I see in my performance reports but always seem to ignore. I know what it means. It means to put only the CSS required to render things immediately visible in a.
notsalmon.com

5 Tips to Improve Your Blog Writing Skills

If you’re a blogger with occasional writer’s block or traffic issues, then you will love these 5 tips to improve your blog writing skills!. Most people write blogs to share their experiences. Whether it’s their day-to-day living, traveling moments, or sharing personal touching events like weddings, heartbreaks, and other things. It is like an online diary where people are free to write anything in and in any way they want. Sometimes blogs serve as writing practice for those aspiring writers.
Computersarxiv.org

Contact Tracing Information Improves the Performance of Group Testing Algorithms

Group testing can help maintain a widespread testing program using fewer resources amid a pandemic. In group testing, we are given $n$ samples, one per individual. These samples are arranged into $m < n$ pooled samples, where each pool is obtained by mixing a subset of the $n$ individual samples. Infected individuals are then identified using a group testing algorithm. In this paper, we use side information (SI) collected from contact tracing (CT) within nonadaptive/single-stage group testing algorithms. We generate CT SI data by incorporating characteristics of disease spread between individuals. These data are fed into two signal and measurement models for group testing, and numerical results show that our algorithms provide improved sensitivity and specificity. We also show how to incorporate CT SI into the design of the pooling matrix. That said, our numerical results suggest that the utilization of SI in the pooling matrix design does not yield significant performance gains beyond the incorporation of SI in the group testing algorithm.
Coding & Programmingfreecodecamp.org

Complete CSS Grid Tutorial with Cheat Sheet 🎖️

Today we're going to learn CSS Grid properties so that you can make your own responsive websites. I'll explain how each of Grid's properties work along with a CheatSheet that covers everything you can do with Grid. Let's go. 🎖️. Table of Contents:. CSS Grid Architecture. CSS Grid Chart. Grid...
Computersarxiv.org

Look Wide and Interpret Twice: Improving Performance on Interactive Instruction-following Tasks

There is a growing interest in the community in making an embodied AI agent perform a complicated task while interacting with an environment following natural language directives. Recent studies have tackled the problem using ALFRED, a well-designed dataset for the task, but achieved only very low accuracy. This paper proposes a new method, which outperforms the previous methods by a large margin. It is based on a combination of several new ideas. One is a two-stage interpretation of the provided instructions. The method first selects and interprets an instruction without using visual information, yielding a tentative action sequence prediction. It then integrates the prediction with the visual information etc., yielding the final prediction of an action and an object. As the object's class to interact is identified in the first stage, it can accurately select the correct object from the input image. Moreover, our method considers multiple egocentric views of the environment and extracts essential information by applying hierarchical attention conditioned on the current instruction. This contributes to the accurate prediction of actions for navigation. A preliminary version of the method won the ALFRED Challenge 2020. The current version achieves the unseen environment's success rate of 4.45% with a single view, which is further improved to 8.37% with multiple views.
Coding & Programmingjim-nielsen.com

CSS System Colors

In another episode of “I’ve been a web designer for how long and am only now learning about this?” let’s talk about CSS system colors. On my blog, I support light and dark mode which is all controlled by prefers-color-scheme in my stylesheet. However, the implementation might not be what you imagine.
Coding & Programminglogrocket.com

Upgrade your CSS layouts with Atomic Layout

Frontend libraries like Material UI, Bootstrap, and Ant Design make the life of a developer easier by simplifying layouts and increasing development speed. However, Atomic Layout, a new library, uses a different approach altogether for creating reusable layout units. When we create a specific layout using existing frontend libraries, the...
Technologycityscoop.us

Concord, CA: Part 4- 3 Tips to Improve Productivity with (Windows 10) Technology

This is part 4 of our ongoing blog series on how to Improve Productivity with (Windows 10) Technology. In our previous blog, we went over how to Customize Your Taskbar, The Jump List, and easy ways to Clear Your Desktop. In this blog we will investigate how to activate the GodMode, the best way to use the Clipboard and how to use the Voice Command Cortana.