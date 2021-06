The final two seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians were filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, with COVID-19 affecting the famous family in a major way. As fans saw last season, Khloe Kardashian struggled with self-quarantine after contracting the coronavirus, while Kim Kardashian opened up last fall about husband Kanye West's COVID experience. And, in a preview for next week's KUWTK, Kim also reveals that at least one of her and Kanye's children tested positive for the virus.