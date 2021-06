Commensurable twisted bilayer could drastically change the magnetic properties of the CrX$_{3}$ (X = Cl, Br, I) systems, opening new opportunities for magnetic states through rotation among layers. We introduce a mathematical approach to obtain Moiré patterns in twisted hexagonal bilayers by performing a commensurable rotation $\theta$ over one layer. We apply this method to find Moiré structures with $\theta=21.79^{\circ}$ and $32.20^{\circ}$ in the two reported phases R$\bar{3}$ and C2/m of CrI$_{3}$, along with one non-shifted phase, and calculate electronic and magnetic properties by using \textit{ab initio} methodologies. Our results show magnetic configurations dependent on the angle rotation and pronounced changes on the dispersion bands due to variations in the interlayer distance of nearest and second nearest neighbors of Cr atoms. The changes produced by commensurable rotations are discussed through the competence among different energy contributions as a result of changes in the neighborhood due to the atomic arrangement.